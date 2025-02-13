Liverpool have been told by a trusted source that Trent Alexander-Arnold has now decided to join Real Madrid this summer – with six reasons for the transfer explained and who the Reds will likely target as his first-choice replacement.

The 26-year-old, like Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, is due to fall out of contract at Anfield at the end of the current campaign, meaning he is technically free to sign on the dotted line for a club of his choosing just 138 days from now. And while Liverpool still hope to tie their talismanic vice-captain down to a new deal, fears are increasing by the day that he will indeed walk away from his boyhood club and without the Reds receiving a penny for his services.

Claims that Alexander-Arnold will be on his way have grown louder than ever over the last week. Firstly, after a strong report claimed Liverpool were being blocked from announcing new deals for both Salah and Van Dijk in order not to turn the spotlight firmly onto the 33-cap England star; and secondly after a controversial pundit listed two big reasons why a move is expected.

Now trusted journalist Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph has given Liverpool more cause for panic after revealing the multiple reasons why Real Madrid believe a deal for the right-back is as good as done.

His chief reasoning is the Spanish giants’ ‘all-or-nothing’ transfer policy, which references both their plans to either splash out mega-money fees to land their top targets (such as Jude Bellingham) or wait to land their targets on a free (such as David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe). In addition, McGrath states that ‘more often than not’ Real land their targets in such situations.

Thirdly, he states that there is a strong belief from Real officials that most footballers the world over would ‘jump at the chance’ of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, while the absence of a transfer fee, in this instance, also gives Los Blancos greater scope to offer an attractive salary, signing-on bonuses and add-ons which they believe will help to get a deal over the line.

The fifth reason the journalist offers surrounds the wall of silence coming from Alexander-Arnold’s camp and the fact he has made little to no noise in public about wanting to extend his Anfield deal. That silence has reinforced Real’s belief that the 26-year-old wants the move.

And finally, McGrath claims the fact that Dani Carvajal’s awful injury – and subsequent lengthy absence – means Alexander-Arnold knows he will virtually walk into the Real Madrid side unchallenged – giving the player a final incentive to make the move.

Liverpool not giving up on Alexander-Arnold – as top replacement is eyed

While our sources have confirmed that there are genuine fears now at Anfield that Alexander-Arnold will indeed leave, there is still no confirmation from the player of his true intentions yet – and for that reason alone, Liverpool are not yet ready to give up hope or end negotiations with the player and his camp.

His father, Michael Arnold – who handles most of the player’s business dealings – is himself a lifelong Liverpool fan and retains a strong relationship with the likes of CEO of football, Michael Edwards, and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Trent himself has also spoken of the special connection he has with his boyhood club and there remains hope from a Liverpool end that that could play a strong factor in an extension being agreed.

The full-back has also gone on record to speak glowingly of the impact new boss Arne Slot has had at Anfield.

Despite that, Liverpool are also doing their due diligence on a number of prospective replacements should Alexander-Arnold depart.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich – himself a free agent at the end of the season – has been spoken about both in the media and in the corridors of power at Anfield. However, the fact that the player is 29, commands huge wages, and also has gone on record to state he prefers operating as a defensive midfielder, means the Reds are likely to look elsewhere first.

To that end, we understand that Hughes and Co do have a strong liking for Chelsea’s Malo Gusto and his recent changing of agents does give them further belief that a deal could be there to be done.

Whether the Blues would sell to the Reds, though, remains open to some conjecture, while the costs involved in such a deal are yet to come to the surface. Either way, it is our understanding that Gusto has been identified as the preferred target should Alexander-Arnold depart.

