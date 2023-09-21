Liverpool told ‘best Muslim player of all-time’ Mo Salah is ‘worth £250m’ as Al Ittihad circle

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has claimed that Mohamed Salah, who has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, will be worth £250m at the end of the season.

Al-Ittihad made a £150m bid for the Egypt international before the summer transfer window closed but the offer was swiftly rejected by the Reds.

Reports at the time claimed that Al Ittihad would be willing to go as high as £215m for Salah. Aldridge, however, thinks that Liverpool can get even more for their all-time leading Premier League goal scorer.

Jurgen Klopp’s public stance is that Salah isn’t for sale. In reality, though, the Liverpool manager has already begun searching for a replacement for the 31-year-old.

One name being linked with the Merseyside club is AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, with Real Madrid also interested. The Italian giants value the Portugal international at £130m.

While that is a huge valuation, Liverpool will have plenty of funds at their disposal if they manage to offload Salah for £250m.

If that happens, it would destroy the transfer record which is currently held by Paris Saint-Germain, who paid £200m for Neymar in 2017.

Aldridge: Salah is the ‘biggest diamond in the world’

Aldridge believes that Salah will definitely be worth £250m at the end of the season, even though by then he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Aldridge said: “My stance on Mo is different. I have to say this. With Mo, we have the biggest diamond in the world. The best Muslim player of all-time, he’s 31, he can play in this league until he’s 35.

“He can play in their league until he’s 40, he’s super fit, they can have him for years to come. I’m telling you now, with one year left on his contract at the end of this season he will be worth £250m.

“That’s what he’s valued out there, not just for football reasons, but other reasons as well. That’s my philosophy on it.”

From Salah’s point of view, everything suggests that he is happy to make the switch to Saudi. West Ham striker Michail Antonio claimed earlier this week that he was ‘ready’ to leave Liverpool this summer.

“He didn’t turn that down, no way. He was locked up and the Reds had put that red arrow across: ‘You are not going anywhere’.

“He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him, he didn’t kick up a fuss and let them do what they were doing. But I know for a fact that he was ready to go.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see just how much Al Ittihad are willing to spend on Salah.

