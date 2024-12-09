Liverpool have been told to consider landing Bryan Mbeumo, with the Brentford star labelled a ‘mini [Mo] Salah’ by one pundit.

Mbeumo had an electric start to the campaign, notching eight goals in his first nine Premier League appearances. The right winger, who can also play as a centre-forward, recently went five league matches without a goal but played a starring role during Brentford’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

He gave Brentford the lead by cutting inside from the right flank and taking on Lewis Hall before picking out the top corner with his left foot, something Salah has done on a host of occasions.

Mbeumo was crucial to Brentford’s fourth and final goal, bringing down a lofted pass before playing in Kevin Schade to finish.

This latest classy display from Mbeumo showed once again that he has the ability to shine for a top six club in the Premier League.

Reacting to Brentford’s seventh league win of the season, pundit Jamie O’Hara said he’d rather have Bees duo Yoane Wissa and Mbeumo in his side than some of Newcastle’s forwards.

“I’d much rather have Wissa and Mbeumo on my team,” he said on talkSPORT. “They’re unbelievable. If they’re outside of Europe come the end of the season Mbeumo and Wissa are going to be top property.”

Fellow pundit Jason Cundy added: “Mbeumo, I think, when you look at what might happen at Liverpool with Salah… I’m looking at Mbeumo and what he’s capable of. He’s a little mini Salah, off that right hand side, his left foot.”

Bryan Mbeumo on Liverpool radar

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Mbeumo is a concrete option for Liverpool in case Salah leaves Anfield when his contract expires in June.

Arsenal and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Brentford’s Cameroon ace, too.

But it is unclear whether Liverpool will actually need to pursue Mbeumo. It has been claimed that Liverpool are moving closer to reaching a contract agreement with Salah.

Even if Salah stays on Merseyside, Mbeumo will surely secure a big transfer away from Brentford in summer 2025. His record for Brentford stands at an impressive 59 goals and 43 assists in 217 games.

The Bees are understood to want £50-60 million (up to €72.3m / $76.5m) before selling their star attacker.

Liverpool transfers: Second winger option; Reds told to ‘break the bank’

Mbeumo is not the only winger Liverpool are casting admiring glances towards. Reports claim they are also plotting an ‘ambitious’ move for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who sent scouts to watch Yildiz during Juve’s recent matches against AC Milan and Lecce.

But Arne Slot’s side will face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa for the 19-year-old.

Salah is joined by Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in weighing up his options after entering the final seven months of his Liverpool contract.

Jermaine Pennant has told Liverpool to ‘break the bank’ to ensure that skipper Van Dijk stays put and does not consider rival offers.

Pennant has even suggested Liverpool stretch their financial structure as that is how integral the centre-back is.

