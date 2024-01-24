Liverpool told star who’s ‘the real deal’ can be perfect Mo Salah successor amid fresh Klopp concern

Liverpool do not have to worry too much about losing their talisman Mo Salah in the near future, as one of their former stars has labelled Darwin Nunez an ‘absolute force’ that can replace the Egyptian’s goals when he reaches his full potential.

Salah was the subject of a huge £150million offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer, after the Saudi Pro League identified him as their dream target to increase the profile of the competition. Liverpool swiftly rejected the bid, but Al-Ittihad are expected to return with a new proposal at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for Salah to remain at Anfield for at least another season. Although, he may have to cope without him longer than expected in the coming weeks.

The forward is currently on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, he tore his hamstring in the recent 2-2 draw with Ghana and is expected to be out for three to four weeks.

Salah has returned to Liverpool, and the Merseyside giants will do all they can help him get back to AFCON as soon as possible. But there is no guarantee he will play at this version of the competition again.

Michael Owen, who scored 158 goals in 297 games and won the Ballon d’Or during a seven-year spell at Liverpool, has now explained how Klopp can get over the loss of Salah, when the 31-year-old decides to leave on a permanent basis.

Owen has labelled Salah’s fellow attacker Nunez an ‘absolute force’ who can emerge into ‘the real deal’.

“Nunez is a player that has divided opinion. I think he’s very raw in some of his play, but I also think he’s exceptional in some of his play,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

One Liverpool ace can ‘absolutely blow your mind’

“When you think of Liverpool for the future, it’s obviously not going to be with Mo Salah forever so somebody’s going to have to step up, or they’re going to have to replace him with someone that’s going to try and replace his goals.

“This guy [Nunez] is probably the one guy in the team that’s got the scope to be able to do that, I see him developing into an absolute force in the Premier League. I still think he could go the other way, I still think he’s not the full package yet, but he does things that absolutely blow your mind.

“He’s so strong, he’s so direct, he’s so quick and he’s got so much ability, if he can just brush up in certain areas he could be the real deal.”

The Uruguayan has been guilty of missing a host of good chances during his time at Liverpool. However, he is working his hardest to put himself in the right positions and will become a lethal striker when he finishes more of those opportunities.

Nunez has also earned the love of the Liverpool fans. They admire him for his tenacity and passion, and he is a player that can get fans up off their seats in an instant.

While the 24-year-old has missed chances this season, he still possesses a good goalscoring record. He has found the back of the net 10 times in 31 games this season, a record which is only bettered by Salah and Diogo Jota.

