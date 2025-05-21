Liverpool might have to play the waiting game with Wirtz

Liverpool remain on standby to sign Florian Wirtz despite the expectation being that the star is most keen on a move to Bayern Munich, with both Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol and Fabrizio Romano explaining how a blockbuster transfer could yet come off.

The 22-year-old is fast becoming one of European football’s most in-demand players as Bayer Leverkusen prepare for the break-up of their 2024 Bundesliga title-winning squad. With Xavi Alonso heading to Real Madrid, Jonathan Tah leaving as a free agent and Jeremie Frimpong having agreed a move to Liverpool, the golden era at the BayArena looks to be rapidly coming to an end.

But while Wirtz‘s signature is expected to be the most keenly fought, it has now come down to just two clubs – Bayern and Liverpool – with Manchester City having decided to withdraw from the race.

Liverpool’s efforts to lure the player have been ramped up over the last week and their charm offensive began last week by whipping his family into the north-west on board a private jet, where covert talks were held at a luxury Blackpool resort.

And while the expectation has always been that a move to Bayern looks the most likely, the Reds have clearly positioned themselves in a position of power to sign the player should any move to the Allianz Arena break down.

To that end, transfer journalist Romano is also adamant that Liverpool haven’t quite turned their back on the deal, having explained their ‘dream’ of bringing the 57-goal playmaker to Anfield.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “They met with the parents of the player, they presented the project, they would be prepared to pay a very important transfer fee, they presented a very ambitious plan for the future, so Liverpool wanted to position themselves on this one.

“Trying, doing their very best, then if the player decides to go to England, Liverpool are ready.

“Otherwise, if he goes to Bayern, Liverpool will have no regrets because they did their very best.”

In a post carried by Transfer News Live, they state Romano has revealed Wirtz is Liverpool’s “dream” for the number 10 position and paying the €150m requested by Bayer Leverkusen would NOT be a problem. And while Bayern Munich remain very confident in signing him, the German was very open to listening to the Liverpool project.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Ornstein triggers major Liverpool doubts on Florian Wirtz as new transfer favourites named

Sky Sports man names two conditions for Liverpool to sign Wirtz

Romano concluded: “At the moment, he has made no decision. I am also told that Manchester City probably wanted Florian Wirtz to be faster with his decision. Man City didn’t want to wait too long. Liverpool, for example are willing to accept the player’s time so let’s see what happens in terms of timing.”

Sky Sports man Solhekol has also given the Reds the slightest of hopes that a deal does remain on the cards, if they meet Bayer’s huge asking price and if they receive assurances that Wirtz is willing to leave Deutschland.

The reporter posted on X: “Liverpool want Florian Wirtz, but they would need to receive assurances that he’s willing to leave Germany before making an offer.

“Expectation at the moment is he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen or move to Bayern Munich, but Liverpool have not given up. Leverkusen want up to €150m (£126.1m).”

Liverpool transfer latest: Slot targeting Xavi Simons; Ekitike hopes grow

With Liverpool aware they are probably second favourites in the quest to sign Wirtz, Richard Hughes and Co have outlined plans to sign other possible players to come in as a new No.10.

As a result, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has outlined the Liverpool interest in signing Xavi Simons too this summer after the revelation that he can leave RB Leipzig for a fee of around €70m (£59m, $79.4m).

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is an admirer of Simons’ technical quality and maturity, qualities honed during his breakout spell at PSV and Leipzig and with the Reds boss playing an active role in deciding whom they should sign.

Regardless of whether Liverpool do sign Wirtz or Simons this summer, the positions Liverpool plan to address as part of a six-signing spree have now been confirmed, per a new report on Tuesday morning.

With a new striker one of those also on Liverpool’s radar, Eintracht Frankfurt have given the clearest indication yet that they are ready to allow Hugo Ekitike to leave the club this summer amid claims the Reds are strongly pushing to sign the striker

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly sounding out a Lyon winger as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz amid fresh claims a move to Barcelona is back on the Colombian’s agenda.

IN FOCUS: Florian Wirtz’s achievements so far

By Samuel Bannister

Wirtz has recorded some impressive achievements by the age of 21 – becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he got his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen, for example, although he has since been surpassed – but his recent record has shown he could be ready for the next step.

So far, he can boast that he:

Was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season two years in a row (2022/23 and 2023/24).

Helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga in 2023-24 and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

Has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month six times, including in two consecutive months in the 2023/24 season.

Scored six goals in the Champions League this season, despite it being his first at that level – and was remarkably named man of the match in five of his first nine UCL appearances.

Has scored double figures of goals in both of the past two seasons, with his career high being 18.

Was the only player from Europe’s top five leagues to score 16+ goals and provide 16+ assists in all competitions last season.

Across the 2024/25 season, Wirtz scored another 16 times and provided 15 more assists, bringing his overall tally to 57 goals and 65 assists from 197 appearances – a G/A every 1.61 appearances.