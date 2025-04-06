Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has predicted what will happen with the contract situations of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk this summer.

Liverpool have allowed Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to enter the final few months of their deals. This mistake looks set to be particularly costly with Alexander-Arnold, as he is in advanced talks to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The right-back has stayed quiet about the contract saga throughout but is clearly tempted by the opportunity to play for the Champions League’s most successful club, and alongside his England team-mate Jude Bellingham.

Salah and Van Dijk have both admitted publicly that they would like to stay at Anfield by agreeing contract extensions.

But it is taking the club time to reach agreements with the pair over salary and contract length.

Murphy, who made 249 appearances for the Reds, has now spoken about Liverpool’s captain and their Egyptian hero.

The pundit is confident Van Dijk will continue on Merseyside, though he is worried about Salah leaving.

“I’ve got a good feeling Virgil will stay,” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t know anything for sure but what I’m saying is I’ve heard enough good positive things from the people I do know.

“I don’t know about Mo, I’d be less confident on that one.”

Liverpool nearing Van Dijk, Salah agreements

The main issue is that Liverpool do not want to give Van Dijk and Salah long-term deals due to them being towards the end of their careers.

However, Van Dijk and Salah are both crucial stars and losing them would be a massive blow for Slot and the club’s fans. As such, Liverpool simply have to consider changing their usual contract rules.

Van Dijk has been tipped to follow Alexander-Arnold to Madrid in a sensational transfer, though that move appears unlikely.

The Dutch centre-back has held extensive talks with Liverpool chiefs and his future is close to being resolved.

It emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool have surged towards striking an agreement with Salah after fresh discussions with his agent, Ramy Abbas.

Liverpool are aware that the Saudis would be willing to offer Salah a massive financial package if they do not tie him down.

Liverpool news: Quansah going nowhere; David interest

Meanwhile, reports state that it is ‘unlikely’ Jarell Quansah will swap Liverpool for Newcastle United in the summer.

Liverpool do not intend to sell the centre-back as his contract runs until June 2029, while he is also a homegrown player.

Slot is on the lookout for a deadly new centre-forward who can replace Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool are ‘serious contenders’ to snap up Lille’s Jonathan David on a free transfer.

