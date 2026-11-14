Bayern Munich midfielder ‘contacts’ Florian Wirtz after learning Liverpool want to sign him

Liverpool want to add Bayern Munich midfielder Tom Bischof to manager Andoni Iraola’s squad, according to a German source, while another report has claimed interest from the Reds in a Bundesliga centre-back.

Bischof is one of the best young midfielders in the Bundesliga and is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2029.

The 21-year-old, who is also able to play as a left-back, has made 54 appearances for Bayern so far in his career, scoring four goals and providing five assists in the process.

Liverpool have been impressed with Bischof and are keen on signing him from Bayern, according to Space | ™, which has over 28,000 followers on X.

The X account, which specialises in German football, has claimed that Bischof has made contact with Florian Wirtz to learn more about Liverpool.

Liverpool signed Germany international attacking midfielder Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool target Bayern Munich youngster Tom Bischof

Space | ™ wrote on X at 6:06pm on November 13: “EXCL: In addition to Pablo Barrios, Bayern Munich’s Tom Bischof remains extremely high on #LFC’s radar, as reported several weeks ago, with further developments now emerging behind the scenes.

“Liverpool’s scouting department regard the German as one of Europe’s most exceptional emerging midfield talents, with his increasing involvement at Bayern this season only strengthening an already outstanding internal assessment.

“Remarkably, some within the club are understood to rank Bischof even ahead of Pablo Barrios in their internal evaluations, with an exchange of information having already taken place with Germany’s new national team manager Jurgen Klopp, who handed Bischof his senior international debut and is understood to regard him as a cornerstone of Germany’s midfield for the next decade.

“Furthermore, Bischof has already made contact with Florian Wirtz to gain a deeper understanding of life at Liverpool, the atmosphere within the dressing room and the environment surrounding the club, adding another fascinating dimension to a developing story in which #LFC’s admiration extends considerably beyond routine scouting interest.”

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Liverpool eye Finn Jeltsch

Bischof is not the only Bundesliga star that Liverpool are keen on signing, with Bild journalist Christian Falk reporting on his website, CFBayernInsider, that the Reds have been scouting VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch, too.

Falk reported: “It is TRUE: Liverpool have scouted VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch.

“All the top clubs, including Bayern Munich, are scouting him.

“He was in the squad for Klopp first as a backup for the right-back.

“Then one of the central defenders became injured, and now he’s also the backup at centre-back.

“This shows he can play many positions, and everyone can see the 20-year-old’s potential.

“Such players really are a present to everyone.

“Jeltsch is young, talented and can play many positions, and he’s not so expensive!

“Bayern Munich has an eye on him.

“Last week, we mentioned that Tomas Araújo is on the list, and so is Jeltsch.

“He’s also on the list for many clubs in the Premier League.

“I don’t think England will be his next step.

“Finn Jeltsch is young and knows he can take things step-by-step.

“That won’t stop the scouts from coming to the stadium (including scouts from Liverpool) as they did recently.”

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