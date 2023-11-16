Tom Werner denies claims FSG are neglecting Liverpool despite diversifying interests

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner insists owners Fenway Sports Group are not taking their eye off the ball as they diversify their sporting interests.

FSG’s two most high-profile assets are Liverpool and Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise Boston Red Sox but it also owns National Hockey League side Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR team RFK Racing.

However, in the last few months it has begun an expansion into golf by adding a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League – which features the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy playing in virtual tournaments – to its portfolio and is also interested in buying into the PGA Tour.

However, Werner denies that means FSG is neglecting Liverpool or its other investments.

“There’s a narrative that we’re taking our eye off the ball,” Werner told the Boston Globe, which is owned by FSG principal owner John W Henry.

“Our focus is obviously on the businesses that we are working in. If this (PGA Tour investment) happens, it happens, but it’s not going to divert our attention.

“There are a number of people who have raised their hands to say that they would be interested in helping the new PGA, and it’s really up to the players and the board to decide the direction they want to go in.

“We’ve said that we think that we can help them, but it’s really up to them to decide the path.

“We’ve always thought golf is a growth sport and we feel we have competency in hospitality, in ticketing, creating enthusiasm for the venue that you come to, sponsorship, relations with the fans. These are areas that we have expertise in.”

