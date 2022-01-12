Liverpool are willing to offer Real Madrid £25million to sign midfielder Toni Kroos, who is reportedly facing doubt over his future.

The 32-year-old will celebrate his eight-year anniversary of being a Madrid player this summer. Indeed, he joined from Bayern Munich in 2014 after playing a key role for Germany in their World Cup triumph.

Since then, he has racked up 340 appearances for Los Blancos. Furthermore, he has kept his key role in the team under a range of managers.

And in Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell with Los Blancos this season, Kroos has featured in each of the past 14 La Liga games after he started the campaign with injury.

The midfielder signed his most recent contract extension in May 2019 and those terms expire in the summer of 2023. As such, his future is again becoming a key subject.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Kroos insisted that he wants to end his career at Madrid.

“The length of the contract was chosen in a conscious way. When it ends, I will be 33 years of age and I will have to reflect on what comes next,” he said.

“I don’t need to enter any ambiguous games, I put the letters on the table.

Liverpool to hijack Jules Kounde Chelsea transfer Liverpool are ready to pay release clause for Jules Kounde as Chelsea delay their transfer attempts

“It’s my eighth season with Madrid and I have an incredible relationship with the club and I would never endanger that. I think that is something mutual.

“I have said with clarity that I want to end my career here and that could happen.”

However, Spanish news outlet El Nacional claims that Madrid do not share as simple an outlook on the situation as Kroos. In fact, Los Blancos chiefs are reportedly ‘not sure’ whether they should offer him another contract.

An A-Z of 101 players Newcastle United have been linked with since their takeover

The club appreciate Kroos’ continued value to and impact in the team. However, El Nacional claims that Madrid are aware he is ‘blocking the progression’ of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

The pair, 23 and 19 respectively, represent the long-term future of Madrid’s midfield, despite Kroos’ importance.

Liverpool could swoop for Kroos

As such, the outlet claims that Liverpool could swoop for the midfielder.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would feel ‘delighted’ to work with his fellow German. Similarly, Kroos would reportedly seriously consider the chance to link up with the manager.

Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder is ‘very serious’. As a result, they would be willing to offer €30million (£25million) to sign him – and Klopp would offer him a ‘leading role’ in the team.

Madrid would have to consider such an offer if it came in. This summer represents the final opportunity to collect a sizeable fee for their star man.

In any case, El Nacional points to the fact that Kroos came close to a move to the Premier League earlier in his career.

The player revealed in 2020 that a 2014 move to Manchester United was close to completion. However, David Moyes got the sack at Old Trafford which ultimately stopped the deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool tracking ever-present international midfielder ahead of potential £8.3m deal