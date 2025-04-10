Van Dijk, Robertson and Nunez are some of Liverpool's top earners

Liverpool have been busy looking at player contracts in recent months, but who are their top earners as things stand and how could that change?

Arne Slot’s side are on course to win the Premier League title in 2024-25, despite having the fifth-highest wage bill in the top flight. But in the background of their rampant form has been constant focus on the contract situations of some of their key players.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all began the 2024-25 season with just one year remaining on their contracts. As things stand, no new deals have been announced for the trio.

Alexander-Arnold looks likely to leave for Real Madrid, while there is more confidence on Salah and Van Dijk signing new deals, in which their wages could change.

Until any new terms are confirmed, though, here are the top 10 highest-paid Liverpool players currently.

=9. Diogo Jota – £140,000 per week

A move from Wolves to Liverpool in 2020 saw a healthy increase in earnings for Diogo Jota, who signed a contract worth £90,000 per week when arriving at Anfield.

After two seasons, in which he scored 34 goals from 85 games, Jota was rewarded with a new deal by Liverpool in August 2022.

His salary consequently rose to £140,000, which he continues to take home to this day.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Jota is facing an uncertain future at Liverpool, who could sell him if they receive an offer of around £55m.

Jota is widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s best finishers, but while he is reliable in front of goal, he isn’t reliable at avoiding injuries.

=9. Darwin Nunez – £140,000

Liverpool’s move to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022 saw them commit to a deal that could eventually break their transfer record.

With the initial £64m fee preceding bonuses that could take the cost up to £85m, Liverpool would have been hoping for more from their money than what Nunez has given them.

The Uruguay striker has scored some important goals, but has shown a lack of composure too, and now his status as their starting centre-forward is at serious risk.

Liverpool currently pay Nunez £140,000, the salary he agreed when joining the club on a six-year deal, but don’t be too surprised if they sell him this summer.

Clearing Nunez’s wages off the books would help Liverpool free up room for a replacement of better quality.

GO FURTHER – NINE strikers on Liverpool radar Arne Slot could turn to as Darwin Nunez upgrade

=5. Alisson Becker – £150,000

One of four Liverpool players on £150,000 per week, Alisson will go down in history as one of Liverpool’s best ever bits of recruitment.

They made him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, even if he only held that title for a few weeks, when buying him from Roma in 2018 and he has been worth every penny.

Liverpool’s main goalkeeper for seven seasons and counting, Alisson is among Liverpool’s most consistent and reliable performers.

He initially earned £90,000 per week from Liverpool, but he signed a new contract in 2021 that bumped his wages up to £150,000 per week.

The Brazil international still has two years remaining on that deal and from next season on will be fending off competition from the incoming Giorgi Mamardashvili.

=5. Federico Chiesa – £150,000

A less successful signing from Serie A has been Federico Chiesa, who looked like a bargain addition when bought from Juventus for £10m plus add-ons last summer.

However, Chiesa has struggled to earn Slot’s trust and hasn’t been fully fit at all times.

That means his £150,000 weekly salary – similar to what he was earning at Juventus – hasn’t represented value for money just yet, although Liverpool kept hold of him in January and he went on to score (a consolation) in the Carabao Cup final.

Chiesa is certainly one to keep an eye on ahead of the summer transfer window in case Liverpool decide to get him off the books.

=5. Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in 2023 after the Ajax academy graduate’s only season in the Bundesliga.

Gravenberch took his time to settle in, but has become a regular starter in midfield since Slot took charge.

And given that only four players earned more than him when he was signed as a 21-year-old, Liverpool will be glad their faith looks to be paying off.

Gravenberch’s contract is due to last until 2028.

=5. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000

Another addition to Liverpool’s midfield in 2023 was World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who made the move from fellow Premier League side Brighton.

Mac Allister was believed to be earning £50,000 per week on the south coast, so trebled his wages by moving to Merseyside.

The Argentina international became a key player quicker than Gravenberch, but now they regularly partner each other in Liverpool’s engine room.

Previously, he adapted his game to become Liverpool’s deepest-lying midfielder in Jurgen Klopp’s last season in charge, effectively replacing Fabinho – who was moving on for a Saudi payday – in his own style.

4. Andy Robertson – £160,000

If, hypothetically, all of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk left Liverpool, Andy Robertson would be left as their highest earner.

But the Scotland international’s position is also at serious risk after he showed serious signs of decline with his performances this season.

Robertson will still be under contract next season, but he might not be Liverpool’s first-choice left-back anymore by then, with plans to bring in a new starter such as Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

In that case, Liverpool will need to decide whether to sell Robertson, bearing in mind he would be being paid a lot to be a backup player, or to give him a new contract with a paycut.

The 30-year-old was originally on £40,000 per week when Liverpool took him from a relegated Hull City side in 2017.

He signed contract extensions in January 2019 (with his wage rising to £60,000 per week) before agreeing his current deal in August 2021.

READ MORE: Eight left-backs Liverpool could sign to usurp Andy Robertson in statement of intent for Arne Slot

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £180,000

And finally, we have those three familiar faces whose contracts have dominated Liverpool news off the pitch in recent months.

In third place currently is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has seen his wages increase significantly since he emerged from the Liverpool academy.

The right-back was on a salary worth £3,000 per week when he first became a senior player, but was rewarded with a new deal worth four times as much ahead of the 2017-18 season.

He again extended his deal in January 2019, this time getting a £40,000-per-week deal, before making the ‘no-brainer’ decision to sign another new contract in 2021.

But it looks likely to have been his last extension at Liverpool, with that £180,000-per-week deal set to run out at the end of June. Real Madrid are expected to sign him after his contract expires.

Reports have claimed Madrid are willing to offer him a salary worth €15m per year, which would equate to around £250,000 per week.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Mo Salah, Van Dijk next: The last 10 Liverpool players to sign a new contract aged 30+ and how they fared

2. Virgil van Dijk – £220,000

The amount of money Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk was the centre of attention in January 2018, but if ever there was a £75m bargain, it’s the former Southampton man.

Van Dijk claimed a £180,000-per-week salary upon becoming a Liverpool player and he quickly settled in as a rock at the back, winning the PFA Premier League Players’ Player of the Year in 2018-19.

The Netherlands international signed a new contract – the one that’s about to expire – in August 2021, seeing his salary rise to £220,000 per week as a result.

Van Dijk has recently spoken of the progress there has been in contract talks with Liverpool as his 34th birthday approaches in the summer.

“There is progress, yeah,” he said in April. “Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see. I love the club, I love the fans.”

While respected sources are stating that Van Dijk’s new deal is a matter of when, not if, it remains to be seen if he’ll be taking a paycut or staying on a similar salary.

1. Mohamed Salah – £350,000

The best-paid player in Liverpool’s history, Mohamed Salah signed a £350,000-per-week contract extension in the summer of 2022.

That’s almost three times the £120,000-per-week he was originally on when Liverpool signed him from Roma in 2017. His form over the next few months alone would prove he was worth far more.

Salah’s sensational debut season with Liverpool, in which he scored 44 goals, earned him an improved contract within less than 12 months. Ahead of his second season, he broke a club record by signing a £200,000-per-week deal.

Sure enough, Salah proved he was worth it again. After becoming a Champions League winner in 2019 and a Premier League champion in 2020, the Egyptian King became a Liverpool legend.

The Reds were delighted to tie him down until 2025 three years ago, once again giving him a higher salary than any other player before him in the club’s history.

What Salah earns in a potential new deal with Liverpool has been one of the main sticking points in negotiations, along with the length of a new contract for the 32-year-old.

The latest reports suggest he could sign a new deal for two years. Crucially, there have been claims his salary could suffer from only a relatively minor drop, to £340,000 per week.

Therefore, if Salah stays, he is still likely to be Liverpool’s best-paid player.

DON’T MISS – Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable