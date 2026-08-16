Fabrizio Romano has revealed the implications of Manchester City missing the deadline to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for £120million, with a deal still possible.

City have had an interest in Fernandez throughout the summer. Their desire for the signing is partially driven by Enzo Maresca, who had him during his time at Chelsea.

The Blues have been willing to sell this summer, provided somebody paid them £120million by 5pm on Friday.

While City have looked to be advancing on Fernandez, they did not come to an agreement prior to the deadline, and that would seem to be that – the midfielder staying at Stamford Bridge.

But insider Romano has revealed otherwise to Caught Offside.

He wrote: ‘At the moment, what happened is that the deadline is over in terms of a verbal exit clause. Chelsea consider £120m as, basically, a release clause that was active until Friday. But no club arrived, including Manchester City, so that price is no longer easily available.

‘Now, what does it mean? As far as I understand, it means that Chelsea would be happy to continue with Enzo Fernandez and keep him at the club.

‘However, don’t forget that Manchester City are still talking with the Argentine’s agents, and they still have a chance to try in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window to reach an agreement with Chelsea for Fernandez.

‘That said, it will be for a different price. For sure, £120m is no longer going to be a closed, go and get the player in five minutes, kind of deal.’

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Xabi Alonso wants Fernandez

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed prior to the deadline passing that Xabi Alonso wants to work with Fernandez, and if he is to remain, that would be ideal for the boss.

It seems, as Romano reveals, that Chelsea could allow negotiations after that point.

Bailey said: “As it stands on Friday morning, Chelsea confirm there are no offers on the table for Enzo Fernandez, and they are insistent that their deadline of 5pm today stands – no deal by then, and the Argentine is staying put.

“They point to the fact that Xabi Alonso would like to work with Enzo, the club think those two together could be a hugely positive combination.

“That said, they have never denied the player wants to leave, but they insist they will not let this saga continue beyond Friday.

“Manchester City are the team to watch. We know Rodri’s deal is happening, albeit it is not done, and the player has had to return to England – coincidentally also on Friday.

“They are also putting the finishing touches to their deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi. And we’re talking about City as they are currently the only club likely to make any such move for Enzo. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid – all have shown an interest at some point, but none are on the brink of making an offer.

“Whether Chelsea are stringent in their 5pm deadline, that is the big question we won’t know the answer to until later in the window.”