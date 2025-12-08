Top Liverpool journalist drops FIVE revelations about Salah and his situation – ‘temporary measure’

A trusted source on all things Liverpool has dropped five revelations about Mohamed Salah and his situation at Anfield, including why his teammates weren’t surprised by the outburst and which side owners FSG are taking.

Salah’s future at Liverpool is in serious doubt following his spectacular comments on Saturday evening. For those still unaware of precisely what was said, Salah’s full quotes can be read here.

The Egyptian reacted badly to being benched for the third consecutive game, two of which Liverpool failed to win. The Reds will decide later on Monday whether to axe Salah from their squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And with Salah only around for one match after that (vs Brighton) before jetting off for AFCON, he may already have played his last match in red if a January transfer is agreed.

The likeliest destination if Salah does depart is widely thought to be the Saudi Pro League. But according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, a move to MLS cannot be discounted either.

That news came in a wider piece offering tremendous insight into Salah’s combustible situation on Merseyside right now, with Pearce dropping five revelations at the top of his piece.

The trusted reporter wrote: The Athletic has spoken to a number of sources with knowledge of the situation, who asked to remain anonymous to protect relationships, and can reveal:

It wasn’t a complete surprise to senior figures at Liverpool that Salah spoke out, but his attack on the club and Slot went further than anyone anticipated.

Some teammates were braced for it, having noticed a change in Salah’s mood on Friday after he was informed by Slot that he would be on the bench at Leeds.

Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, retains complete faith in Slot despite this latest controversy and poor recent results.

Liverpool regarded his recent spell out of the team as a temporary measure rather than the end of him as a regular starter.

There is strong interest from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer clubs if Salah does seek a move after representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations over the next month.

The claims Liverpool’s hierarchy are backing Slot echoes what talkSPORT reported late on Sunday night.

Owners FSG and their trusted lieutenants are understood to favour the manager in this instance, though that’s not to say Slot’s own position is completely secure if he continues to oversee disastrous results.

Pearce went on to add meat on the bones regarding Salah’s recent omissions being viewed as a ‘temporary’ fix by Slot.

The reporter wrote: ‘Senior club figures knew that with every game Salah was out of the team, the chances of him speaking out increased. His ego and his mindset are part of what makes him an elite force, and he was never going to keep quiet about what he perceived to be an injustice.

‘But the view within Liverpool is that it was simply a selection decision from Slot based on what was best for the team after such a bleak run of results, and that nobody behind the scenes has been trying to force Salah out.

‘They regarded his absence from the team as a short-term fix and not a sign that he had been relegated to the role of backup.

‘Slot has sought to make Liverpool more compact and less easy to play through, and decided to do that by shifting Dominik Szoboszlai into Salah’s place wide on the right, given the Hungarian’s greater work off the ball.

‘There is a belief internally that with one win and two draws from the past three games that the change has been effective, with Liverpool conceding few opportunities.

‘The Dutchman also had to come up with a plan for how Liverpool would operate while Salah is away at AFCON and felt it made sense to try it before the 33-year-old left for the tournament, which starts in Morocco on December 21.’

Salah dropped, but why not Konate and Gakpo too?

While there may be method to Slot’s decision to drop Salah, the winger would be well within his rights to question why he’s the one dropped while others – who have performed exceedingly poorly this term – remain automatic starters.

Ibrahima Konate kickstarted Leeds’ comeback on Saturday when conceding a penalty with a careless challenge one reporter termed ‘brainless.’

It was the latest in a long line of disastrous moments for Konate this season and Joe Gomez – who is a centre-back by trade – must be wondering if he’s invisible.

Federico Chiesa continues to be curiously overlooked at a time when the floundering and increasingly one-dimensional Cody Gakpo is strangely an automatic pick.

