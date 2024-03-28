Top Liverpool star is ‘definitely’ on PSG shortlist as Enrique seeks ideal Mbappe replacement

The speculation surrounding Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is refusing to go away and fresh reports have claimed that he is ‘definitely’ a target for PSG.

Since joining Liverpool in 2022, Diaz has quickly grown a reputation for himself. The rapid winger has scored 22 goals and has provided 13 assists in 86 appearances for the Reds so far.

On the back of his noteworthy form, plenty of top European sides have been sniffing around the 27-year-old. Indeed, his dad added fuel to the exit rumours in a recent interview he did with SER Deportivos.

During the interview, Mane Diaz suggested it has always been his and his son’s dream to seal a move to Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid at some point.

However, Fabrizio Romano was quick to shut down the exit talk as he insisted that Diaz is happy at Liverpool and there is nothing concrete in the links to Spain.

“Some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club,” Romano explained.

“But I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative. He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal.

“Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”

DON’T MISS – The all-conquering XI Liverpool could pick in 2024/25 if Xabi Alonso is appointed manager and with triple swoop on

PSG are interested in Diaz

While a move to Real Madrid doesn’t seem to be on the cards for Diaz at this stage, a move to PSG could still be in the pipeline.

It’s no secret that the French giants will be after a replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe and according to transfer journalist Jonathan Johnson, Diaz is ‘definitely’ on PSG’s shortlist.

“There’s been some recent speculation about Luis Diaz being a target for Paris Saint-Germain and my understanding is that the Liverpool forward is definitely a player that PSG are looking at as part of a wider shortlist of potential players to bring in this summer,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“Once they have the freedom to move without Kylian Mbappe being on their books any longer, then they will lower their wage bill and we’ll see how they move to replace Mbappe in attack.”

Across all competitions this season, Daiz has produced 16 goal contributions with 11 goals and five assists.

While Diaz is on the shortlist that PSG are considering, Johnson does clarify that the Liverpool star isn’t a ‘priority target’ for the French giants at this stage.

“My understanding for now is that it’s not necessarily the case that Diaz is a priority target, but it’s more that they’re preparing for the possibility of looking at a player like him – he’s not the only player of that position or profile that they’re considering, but one of many they’re looking at,” Johnson added.

“You could perhaps argue, being a Liverpool player, that Diaz is one of the higher profile names on PSG’s list, but if I’m honest I wouldn’t be so sure that that position will be a top priority for PSG this summer.

“I think they’ll look at other positions, most notably central defence and also defensive midfield.”

READ MORE – The 10 most expensive defender transfers of all time: Maguire to Man Utd, Van Dijk to Liverpool and Man City flop