Top Liverpool star to secure immediate exit as prime suitors ‘press the button’ for Arsenal link up

Jurgen Klopp could lose another Liverpool midfielder even though most transfer windows have shut, as a report has outlined Trabzonspor’s interest in snapping up Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool completed a much-needed midfield overhaul in the summer. They began the process by allowing James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain to leave on free transfers following the expiry of their contracts.

Liverpool breathed new life into their midfield by capturing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. However, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson then departed for Saudi Arabia, leaving the Reds weak in the defensive midfield position.

After missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, Klopp’s side managed to snare Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The summer transfer window shut for English clubs on Friday September 1. And, to the relief of many Premier League managers, the Saudi window shut on Thursday September 7.

But Liverpool are not out of the woods just yet. The Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday and Thiago could now be heading there.

According to Turkish newspaper Aksam, Trabzonspor have ‘pressed the button’ by launching an ambitious move for Thiago.

Trabzonspor, who finished sixth in the Turkish Super Lig last season, have already completed the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal this summer. And they now want him to play with Thiago at the Papara Park stadium.

Liverpool man aiming for pastures new

There is a good chance the 32-year-old will push for the move, too. The report claims Thiago wants to join a club ‘where he can start’ as he knows this is unlikely at Liverpool, with Klopp now able to use his four new arrivals.

One potential stumbling block is Trabzonspor’s lack of financial power. They do not have the funds to offer Liverpool a significant amount of money for their player and are resultantly hoping the Anfield club will terminate his contract a year early. This will allow them to sign Thiago on a free transfer, just as they did with Pepe.

Trabzonspor have already drawn up a contract offer for the classy Spain international. They are willing to pay him a handsome signing-on fee, as well.

It is likely the decision will mainly come down to Klopp. Of course, he has four new midfielders in his squad, though he also needs sufficient backup for them.

Should Klopp decide that Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic provide him with enough protection against a potential midfield injury crisis, then he will allow Thiago to leave.

