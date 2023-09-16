Top Liverpool star never wanted Turkey move in clear message to Klopp over Anfield game time

Thiago Alcantara never had any intention of quitting Liverpool this summer despite late interest from clubs in Turkey, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Jurgen Klopp undergoing a complete rebuild of his engine room after Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left, it was never thought that Thiago’s place in the squad was under threat.

That did not stop constant rumours about the Spain international moving on, with former club Bayern Munich pursuing a potential deal.

However, after the Premier League window had slammed shut on September 1, Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor switched their focus to Thiago as their window remained open for another fortnight.

And, according to Romano, although they kept trying their luck, the experienced midfielder decided to stay put and fight for his place.

The 32-year-old wants to be a part of Liverpool for the 2023-24 season and he never showed any interest in making the switch to Turkey.

Thiago is currently recovering from a complication to hip surgery that has kept him out of the side since April.

Thiago closing in on Liverpool return

He is, however, expected to be back in action by the end of September, which will come as a major boost to Jurgen Klopp.

Since joining the club back in 2020 from Bayern Munich, the 32-year-old has featured in a total of 97 matches and he has contributed towards nine goals.

His current contract runs out next summer, with Klopp expected to make a decision on the player’s long-term future once he gets back playing again.

He also offers something different to other Liverpool midfielders now on the books, with his passing range still considered to be at an elite level.

All that remains now is for the former Barcelona man to show Klopp that he still warrants at the very least a bench spot at Anfield for the remainder of the season.

