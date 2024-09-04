Top Serie A star reacts to ‘concrete’ Liverpool interest, as Luis Diaz addresses Mo Salah exit talk

Genoa star Morten Frendrup has played down speculation about a possible dream move to Liverpool, while Luis Diaz has spoken openly about Mo Salah’s future.

Frendrup is a 23-year-old central midfielder who broke through at Brondby before heading to Italy by joining Genoa in January 2022. Since then, Frendrup has made 93 appearances for the Serie A club and chipped in with four goals and six assists.

The player does not have a breathtaking goalscoring record as he is instead known for his ability to win duels and win back possession for his team.

According to FBref, Frendrup is in the 98th percentile for tackles per 90 in Europe’s big five leagues over the last year.

The uncapped Dane is making a name for himself as one of the best ball winners around, and due to his age he has plenty of time to develop into a top-class star.

These factors, as well as Liverpool’s recent issues in midfield, have seen the Reds backed to sign Frendrup from Genoa.

Even before Liverpool failed to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, they were tipped to enter negotiations for Frendrup, with their interest in him said to be concrete.

While Frendrup would be delighted to make such a move, as he idolised Steven Gerrard growing up, he has refused to accelerate the rumours.

Liverpool latest: Morten Frendrup plays down links

Ahead of potentially making his debut for Denmark over the international break, Tipsbladet asked Frendrup about the Liverpool links. He replied: “It’s obviously a huge club, but it’s a long way from concrete interest.

“For me, it’s about doing as well as possible. So, everything else is up to my agent.”

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is doing brilliantly without a new No 6 such as Zubimendi or Frendrup, as he has given Ryan Gravenberch a new lease of life.

However, should Slot and Liverpool try to sign a defensive midfielder again next summer, then Frendrup may emerge as a top target.

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Diaz has reacted to growing rumours that fellow forward Salah might leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Following Liverpool’s impressive 3-0 win over Man Utd on Sunday, Salah made a big hint that he will be joining a new club when his contract expires.

When asked about Salah’s comments, Diaz said: “It would be hard for us, as well as for Liverpool. It will hurt a lot, he has a year to think about it, it is not easy at all.

“He always talks to us, it would be very hard to lose a player as key as he is. It is the team-mate’s decision and it is respected, hopefully he doesn’t leave.”

Fabrizio Romano has also given his verdict on Salah’s situation as he looks to stop the concern from growing among Liverpool fans.

