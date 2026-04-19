Liverpool have their eyes on a top attacker for the summer

Liverpool are eyeing an £85million attacker, according to a top source, while one of their own star men has an “agreement on everything” to join a Premier League rival.

The Reds are almost certain to make changes to their side over the summer, and that’s with good reason. They’re only playing for Champions League qualification now, firmly sitting in fifth after their chances of defending the Premier League title dissipated months ago.

With Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson definitely leaving and more potentially being shown the door, it’s the perfect time for a refresh.

Interest in £85m man confirmed

Finding a replacement for Salah is a must, with the Egyptian winger taking with him 257 Liverpool goals and 122 assists.

There have long been reports on the Reds’ interest in Yan Diomande, the £85million RB Leipzig winger, and that interest has been confirmed by top Liverpool source Paul Joyce.

The journalist has stated that the club are assessing options to bolster the front line, knowing Hugo Ekitike could be out for a chunk of next season, and Diomande is one of the names being looked at.

Leipzig are expected to demand the full £85million once Liverpool have opened talks for the transfer.

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Robertson has full Tottenham agreement

It’s known that Scottish left-back Robertson’s Liverpool career will end at the conclusion of the season, as he’s confirmed he’ll be departing when his current deal is up.

The assumption has been that he’s going to join Tottenham, and insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that’s the case.

He said: “One player you already knew, I told you, is Andy Robertson, the Scottish left-back who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season on a free transfer and is set to join Tottenham if they stay up in Premier League because, according to my information, there is already, in this case, an agreement on everything between Robertson and Tottenham, depending on Premier League status, and so that’s going to be a crucial step.”

TEAMtalk sources have previously stated that Robertson and Spurs have reiterated an agreement which was made in January.

Nicol backs Iraola for Liverpool job

Elsewhere, former Liverpool man Steve Nicol has backed departing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, not fellow Spaniard Xabi Slonso, for the Reds job if Arne Slot is sacked.

He said: “I like Iraola. I like the way his Bournemouth play the game.

“Under normal circumstances I would’ve said Alonso. But he absolutely bombed at Real Madrid and you have to take that into consideration.

“However, I don’t think that FSG, if Arne Slot is not going to be there at the start of the season, I don’t see how FSG don’t go with Alonso. So, I’m going to go Alonso I think, ultimately.

“If something happened with Alonso and he didn’t want it, or they weren’t keen with what happened at Real Madrid, I’d have absolutely no problem with Andoni Iraola next season.”