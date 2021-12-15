Liverpool, Tottenham chasing Prem star with frustrating clause attached

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all eyeing a deal for a recent Wolves signing, though a contract clause will cause frustration for all parties involved, per a report.

The transition from Nuno Espirito Santo to Bruno Lage has not been as turbulent as many expected. Wolves currently sit 10th in the table and have been praised for serving up a more attacking brand of football this season.

One player who has been given ample opportunity to shine is Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The French left-back, 20, joined Wolves on loan last year. He impressed enough to prompt Wolves to trigger an option to sign him from from Angers for £9.8m.

Ait-Nouri has forced his way into Lage’s plans this season, and was particularly impressive in Wolves’ narrow defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Now, given his age and rapid rise, it’s no surprise to see the Daily Mail report the vultures are already circling.

They state Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all monitoring the defender. From further afar, Barcelona and PSG have shown an interest.

Contract clause complicates matters

However, the presence of a clause within Ait-Nouri’s contract will frustrate all involved.

The article reveals former club Angers negotiated a ’50 percent sell-on clause’ into Ait-Nouri’s deal. As such, Wolves would lose out on a significant windfall if the defender were moved on.

That could therefore prompt Wolves to battle extra hard to drive his price up – something that could ultimately deter his suitors.

Wolves are described as ‘keen to keep hold’ of the youngster. Though it’s admitted they face a ‘fight’ to do so.

One option open to Wolves could come in the form of buying out Ait-Nouri’s sell-on-clause. That would be music to the ears of Angers after selling Ait-Nouri just five months ago.

Liverpool lay groundwork for Firmino successor

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is reported to have identified Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez as a dream long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

The Reds face a round-of-16 clash Champions League clash against the Italian champions in February following Monday’s controversial redraw. And following the draw, Klopp outlined several Inter stars he has admiration for.

“Obviously [Alexis] Sanchez and [Edin] Dzeko we know well – and Lautaro Martinez is one of the most exciting strikers in the world, probably. It’s a proper Champions League tie, so all good and I am absolutely looking forward to it,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

Now reports in Italy, clearly fixating on Klopp’s comment about Martinez, claim the Reds boss is “dreaming of his signing”.

As such, Calciomercato indicates Klopp is talking up Martinez’s abilities ahead of a future transfer swoop.

They claim Klopp has a long-standing interest in the Argentine. He was reportedly considering a move before their capture of Diogo Jota.

And they state he remains a player of interest to Klopp. He reportedly sees him as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino.

