Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all interested in Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro, who could be available for a ‘miniscule’ fee in 2025, per reports.

The 21-year-old has long been touted to become a star and has had an interesting footballing journey, playing for Espanyol and Barcelona’s youth sides before making a bold move to Italian side Lazio.

Moro’s time with the Rome-based club didn’t go as planned, however, and was loaned back to Spain on three occasions, with the last being a season-long stint with Valladolid last term.

The Spanish side were impressed by his contributions in helping them achieve promotion from the Spanish Segunda and signed him permanently for just €2.5million (£2.1m / $2.6m).

Moro has gone on to score three goals and make one assist in 13 LaLiga appearances so far this season. According to Super Deporte, his good form has caught the attention of Liverpool, Spurs and Man City.

The report claims that Moro could be available for €10m (£8.3m / £10.5m), which is considered a ‘high figure’ for Valladolid but a ‘miniscule’ fee for the Premier League trio.

The youngster, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, is under contract until 2028. This puts Valladolid in a strong negotiating position but they are financially reliant on making profits from players and may find it difficult to reject bids for Moro come January.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has been tasked with drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for Mo Salah.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and as things stand, the feeling at Anfield is that he’s likely to join a Saudi Pro League club on a free transfer.

However, while Moro looks to be a top prospect, sources have suggested that Liverpool are looking at more high-profile winger targets than the Valladolid youngster.

As we exclusively revealed in September, the Reds are big admirers of Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, while Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane are also on their radar. West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has also been linked recently.

Tottenham are also keen to strengthen their options out wide due to an injury to summer signing Wilson Odobert. They want to bring in a young player with high potential who can eventually be Heung-min Son’s replacement and Moro could be a good fit.

As for Man City, they have a long history of signing young players with high potential and if Moro lives up to his potential, he could be a formidable force in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if any of the three Premier League sides lodge bids for Moro in the coming months.

