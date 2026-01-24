Tottenham Hotspur are not just content with signing one Liverpool player this month in Andy Robertson, with a new report confirming Thomas Frank’s plans to launch a £30m offer for one of his teammates – and with the Reds getting the green light from Fabrizio Romano over a replacement for the Scot.

The long-serving Scotland full-back is on the cusp of departing Anfield after eight and a half trophy-filled seasons, having arrived from Hull City in the summer of 2017 from Hull City. While currently the longest-serving player at Liverpool, the Premier League champions have already prepared for his exit with their signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in a £40m summer deal.

After a slow start at Anfield, the Hungarian is starting to find his feet, and he is now seen as the first choice in the position. That has given Liverpool confidence to allow Robertson, who has just five months left on his deal, to depart Anfield and David Ornstein breaking the news on Friday that talks over a move to Tottenham are now gathering pace.

In light of that, a report from Sky Sports outlined the five secret reasons why Tottenham are moving to bring in the 31-year-old star.

However, per an update, Robertson isn’t the only Reds player that Spurs are looking to sign and it’s claimed they are also ‘willing to offer’ £30m to prise Curtis Jones away from Anfield too.

The midfielder – the club’s only current first-teamer who comes from Liverpool – has made 207 appearances since making his debut for the Reds in the 2018/19 season.

With 28 coming this term and 46 last season under Arne Slot, Jones has made himself a prominent figure in their set-up, with his Toxteth upbringing making him hugely relatable to the Anfield faithful.

Per trusted Reds fansite DaveOCKOP, writing on X, he claims an approach from Spurs for Jones is on the cards.

‘EXCL: Tottenham are believed to still have a keen interest in Curtis Jones despite signing Conor Gallagher. Jones has featured regularly this season for Liverpool but may be interested in a new challenge.

‘At the moment, it is believed that Spurs would be willing to offer an opening offer of £30m. Liverpool would likely seek more. One to watch, especially if Wharton to Liverpool interest picks up.

‘John Heitinga is a fan of both Jones and Robertson.’

And interest from Spurs in Jones has also been backed up by a more significant source…

Tottenham keen on Jones swoop as Robertson exit update emerges

Indeed, news of Spurs’ interest in Jones was initially confirmed by the ultra-reliable Paul Joyce earlier this week.

Indeed, The Times reporter this week revealed Spurs’ interest in taking away Liverpool’s last Scouser in the side, with that number reduced by half of the summer when Trent Alexander-Arnold departed for Real Madrid.

Now, in a wider look at Liverpool’s midfield options, Joyce has speculated whether Liverpool would really allow the 24-year-old to move on.

Joyce stated: “Is the current midfield ready to push to reclaim the title next season, or does it need strengthening?

“Will Curtis Jones, who had been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, feel it is time to be more of a guaranteed starter somewhere?”

Of Jones’ 19 Premier League appearances this season, only 10 of those have come as a starter; a situation that largely reflects his time in the Liverpool squad.

Often a benchwarmer, Jones would have a serious decision to make if a team like Spurs were to come in with a solid bid and offer him a route to more regular first-team football.

As for Robertson, it is understood that he will be part of Liverpool’s first-team squad that travels to take on Bournemouth on Saturday. But any outing at the Vitality could well prove his final appearance in the club’s colours and amid reports that all parties are in a hurry to get the deal done.

Fabrizio Romano confirms another Liverpool deal; Spurs chase Prem striker

On the possibility of incomings of their own, Slot is not expecting much in the way of activity by the Reds as he told the media on Friday.

“I always say when there is an opportunity in the market where we think we can strengthen the squad, this club will always try to do so.

“But at this moment, I expect it to stay mainly the same.”

However, Romano has confirmed Liverpool have planned for Robertson’s departure and with Fabrizio Romano giving the green light for a deal that will help the Reds cover the Scot’s exit.

Liverpool will hope that, down the line, the exit of Robertson, and potentially Jones, could help curry favour over a future move for Micky van de Ven.

However, any move will not be easy with our sources revealing the staggering world-record fee that Spurs will demand for the Dutch defender.

In other Tottenham news, we can reveal how the transfer door has swung open for Spurs to sign a top striker target this month following a change in direction from Aston Villa over their own hunt for a new No.9.

