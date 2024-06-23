Tottenham have reportedly moved into ‘pole position’ to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

The 23-year-old was a key player for Arne Slot during his time with Feyenoord and made 31 appearances for the Dutch club last season, scoring six goals and helping his side to 15 clean sheets in the process.

He is currently away on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 and featured in their 0-0 draw with France on Friday night.

Geertruida is valued at approximately £25m and Liverpool have long been considered favourites to sign him due to the Slot connection.

However, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that the Reds’ new manager has asked the club’s hierarchy NOT to sign him as he doesn’t believe his style would suit the Premier League.

Slot’s stance has allegedly been influenced by the criticism Erik ten Hag has faced at Manchester United for signing players from the Eredivisie who haven’t lived up to expectations.

Antony is the most glaring example. He joined the Red Devils for £82m in 2022 and has scored just 11 goals in 82 appearances since then.

That hasn’t put Tottenham off Geertruida, however, and they are now seriously considering an offer for the Feyenoord star.

Tottenham push ahead for Geertruida signing

The Mirror’s report claims that Tottenham ‘watched Geertruida regularly last season’ and are ‘hoping’ he agrees to join them this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are described as Spurs’ main ‘rivals’ in the race for the Feyenoord star now that Liverpool have pulled out.

Geertruida generally plays as a centre-back but can also feature as a right-back or defensive midfielder, which could prove useful for Spurs with Emerson Royal being heavily linked with an exit.

RB Leipzig tried to sign Geertruida last season and saw a £25m bid rejected, but the youngster has only 12 months left on his contract meaning Feyenoord may now have to accept less than they want to for his sale.



Geertruida is a big fan of the Premier League and regularly ‘flies over to London to see some of his friends play in big games when he is not playing for his club.’

He is a fan favourite at Feyenoord after emerging from the tough backstreets of Rotterdam south to play for his hometown club but is now ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool seem to have decided against a move for Geertruida so Tottenham are the big favourites to secure a deal at this stage.

