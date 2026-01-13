Liverpool are assessing whether to delve into the transfer market in January for a new defender following Conor Bradley’s season-ending injury, and they have three full-backs on their radar, but there will be no panic buying.

The 22-year-old has undergone surgery on a serious knee injury, but club sources have confirmed it is not an ACL injury, much to the relief of the player and the Reds.

However, with centre-back Giovani Leoni already sidelined for the season, it leaves Liverpool short in defence, and they could take action this month to put that right.

But with Japanese stalwart Wataru Endo and young Scottish full-back Calvin Ramsay both available, and now providing the most likely back-up to summer signing Jeremie Frimpong, they do have some options. In fact, many Liverpool supporters have called on Arne Slot to give 22-year-old Ramsay a run in the first team, in Bradley’s absence.

Club sources have now underlined to TEAMtalk that there will be no ‘kneejerk reactions’ to their plans.

“Plans are being assessed. If any player were to come in, it would only be someone the club is already well aware of and has done work on,” a well-placed source confirmed.

Liverpool would rather not sign anyone this month, even with Bradley’s injury. However, their scouts are assessing the market, and sources indicate the club have their eye on two stars in particular, and have been alerted to a third.

Liverpool considering trio of full-backs after Bradley blow

We understand that Feyenoord’s Givairo Read and Benfica’s Daniel Banjaqui have been watched by Liverpool.

Read, 19, is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in the Netherlands and Liverpool are not alone in their admiration.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in November how Bayern Munich have been tracking the teenager, though so too have multiple Premier League sides, including the Reds.

The right-back has made 50 senior appearances for Feyenoord already, notching four goals and 11 assists in the process.

Banjaqui, meanwhile, has less experience at senior level as he has made only one appearance for Benfica so far, with most of his senior playing time coming for Benfica’s B side.

The 17-year-old has bags of potential though and Liverpool’s scouts have kept tabs on him.

Meanwhile, sources confirm that Liverpool have been made aware of the potential availability of other full-backs players such as Vanderson – who could be available this month.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is being heavily linked with moves away from Monaco and is thought to be open to joining a Premier League side.

Latest Liverpool news: Konate, Salah exit updates / Guehi confidence

Meanwhile, reliable journalist David Ornstein has revealed in a big update that Ibrahima Konate is ‘on track’ to leave Liverpool, as no progress has been made on contract talks with the player. His current deal expires next summer.

Ornstein also provides the latest on the Salah situation – refusing to rule out the Reds cashing in on the iconic talisman at the end of the season. Salah is set to stay for the remainder of the campaign, however.

In other news, our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update yesterday that Liverpool are growing increasingly confident in their pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

The Reds are well aware of competition from Manchester City, though, and for this reason a move this month, rather than waiting until the summer, hasn’t been ruled out.

