A Liverpool deal is seemingly there for the making after a Tottenham and Manchester United-linked target set his heart on joining Jurgen Klopp at Anfield., per a report.

The Reds kept their transfer powder relatively dry over the summer. Just the lone figure of centre-back Ibrahima Konate was added to Klopp’s first-team at a time when many predicted a Georginio Wijnaldum replacement would be signed.

However, looking ahead to the winter window and beyond, Sports Mole have shed light on a golden chance to make up for lost time.

They reveal Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria is ‘determined’ to join Liverpool.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach. His versatility at being capable of operating in central defence as well as midfield recently saw him namechecked on a five-man Tottenham transfer splurge.

Manchester United have also been linked with the combative midfielder, with his soon-to-be-free agent status appealing to many.

Zakaria’s current contract will expire in the summer of 2022. Monchengladbach chief, Max Eberl, recently confirmed they would not stand in Zakaria’s way after he stressed his desire to seek a new challenge.

Monchengladbach open to Zakaria exit

“If he (Zakaria), or any other player, tell us that they want to leave then we will sort it out. It would be crazy to fight someone if they want to go,” Eberl told Bild (via Sports Mole).

And with his time in Germany coming to an end, Sports Mole (citing El Nacional), insist Zakaria ‘wants to join Liverpool over any other club’.

Should Liverpool be receptive to his plea, two options are on the table.

Firstly, they could attempt to sign him as a free agent ahead of a 2022 summer arrival. Alternatively, they could sanction a cut-price January deal to steal a march on United, Tottenham and co.

Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also credited with interest in the article.

Trio make Liverpool “unstoppable” – Thierry Henry

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has hailed Liverpool for their incredible display in beating Everton 4-1 – and thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side can only get better thanks to three players.

“They are amazing, the rhythm they are giving to the league. Both Liverpool and the other top two,” he told Amazon Prime.

“They [Everton] were in the game at 2-1 and everyone thought they could do something. But when they gave that gift – unfortunately for the captain [Seamus] Coleman – everything went south.

“Liverpool are on a different planet right now. Four against Southampton, four against Arsenal, four again tonight. Whoever they are playing, be ready, they are putting four on the board!

“The intensity that they have, on and off the ball, still putting on pressure at the end of the game, still trying to play with the same intensity. Amazing.”

Their midfield trio of Thiago, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were excellent. As such, Henry believes they can make Liverpool unstoppable.

“The scary thing about that Liverpool side is that Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson have played just three times together.

“If they start to really click and understand each other I don’t know how you’re going to stop them.”

