Liverpool given green light to sign £61m Bundesliga centre-back after price drop as Real Madrid plot another Anfield raid

Liverpool have reportedly been given the go-ahead to complete the signing of a highly-rated RB Leipzig central defender this summer, while the Reds are bracing themselves for a Real Madrid approach for one of their players of the season.

The Reds are expected to sign at least one new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, depending on what happens with soon-to-be free agent Ibrahima Konate.

The German Bundesliga has been sounded out for potential value for money when it comes to affordable talent, and Liverpool look to have been given a major boost in their chase for a quality defender who has enjoyed a strong season.

Exit clause of Liverpool target drops

Leipzig star Castello Lukeba is the player in question, with the latest reports suggesting that the 23-year-old will be available in the summer window.

The Bundesliga outfit are said to be prepared to sell the centre-back for a fee below his €80m (£69.8m) release clause, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Hinze.

Lukeba is reportedly chasing a new challenge, with Hinze reporting on X that both player and club ‘feel that their time could come to an end’.

In fact, Leipzig are said to be happy to consider offers coming in this summer around the €65m-70m mark (£56.7m-61m), which is a significant drop on his exit clause figure.

Liverpool and Real Madrid currently lead the way in the race for Lukeba’s signature, with the Reds hunting Konate’s successor, although there remains a chance that the Frenchman could actually stay at Anfield.

As for Real’s interest, they are prepared to sanction the exits of veteran pair David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, which will leave them short on numbers at the back.

Lukeba is highly-rated in Germany and would be a quality addition for either side, although he may find it tougher to compete with the more physical nature of English football, given the current direction the Premier League appears to be going in.

Indeed, the 6ft Leipzig star is down in the 26th percentile for aerial duels won this season, in a clear indication that he has a weakness in the air.

That will certainly be something that Liverpool need to consider, if they do indeed make a move for Lukeba this summer.

Our one main concern, however, as highlighted by Fotmob, is his apparent weakness in the air.

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Real Madrid plotting Ekitike swoop

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal how Real Madrid are tracking Hugo Ekitike‘s rapid development at Liverpool with a view to a gut-wrenching raid on Anfield.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reports that Real’s renowned recruitment structure, led by chief scout Juni Calafat, continues to monitor emerging elite talent from across the major leagues as they shape their plans for the future.

And sources have told us that Ekitike’s name has climbed sharply up their internal rankings in recent months after an impressive debut campaign on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old France international has chalked up an impressive 17 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions in what’s largely been a hugely disappointing campaign for Liverpool – although they still have a shot at Champions League glory.

Ekitike’s addition went under the radar a little in the summer, especially after Liverpool got Alexander Isak on board, while the Anfield outfit alsot spent huge money on Florian Wirtz.

But of all the summer signings, including full-backs Milos Kerkez and Emmanuel Frimpong, it’s £79m signing Ekitike who has clearly made the biggest impression, and Real have certainly been paying attention.

Indeed, sources indicate that the LaLiga giants now view Ekitike as one of the most promising young forwards in world football, with his profile fitting their long-term succession planning in attack.

The Liverpool star is not the only striker on Real’s radar, however, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remaining a long-term Bernabeu target.

However, if Ekitike’s current trajectory continues, there is every chance that the player positions himself at the top of Real’s wishlist for the future.

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Salah tipped to avoid Saudi switch

Former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow has explained why Mohamed Salah may end up moving somewhere other than the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The clock is ticking on Salah’s legendary Anfield reign, with talk of a move to Saudi Arabia, MLS or even his old club Roma.

Our sources have previously revealed how, in the wake of the Egyptian’s exit revelation, a move to the Gulf State was rapidly advancing. Indeed, Al-Ittihad are ready to launch a ‘crazy’ two-year contract worth an eye-watering €100million (£87m / $115m) per season.

However, during an appearance on The Football Boardroom Podcast, Purslow dropped ‘cold, hard facts’ on why Salah will leave, while also suggesting his Saudi transfer may be in jeopardy.

“There could be lots of explanatory reasons, but the cold, hard facts are Mo Salah’s form has dipped dramatically. Elegant and smart, and it flows from an obvious fact that after the famous blow-up, where Mo essentially dug out Arne Slot,” he said.

“That was a very significant blow-up and we said at the time, it was likely to lead to some sort of divorce. It is the kind of football equivalent of a no-fault divorce. It suits both parties.

“What has happened between the blow-up and now, I think we can safely conclude, that Liverpool would have been looking towards the transfer market to find a way out of a very messy situation with Mo.

“I suspect they found, maybe to their surprise, there wasn’t a market to Mo where someone was going to buy a player with 18 months left on his contract for millions and millions of pounds.

“The cold, hard facts are a player of Mo’s age whose form has dipped, question marks permanently but certainly this season meaningfully, on figures quotes north of £300,000 per week, there was not a transfer market for Mo where he would earn the same amount or more and Liverpool would be paid millions of pounds to release him.

“The two criteria here in elite football are salary and age and profile. There are a tiny number of mega-star footballers who have moved for large transfer fees in their mid-30s. Cristiano Ronaldo is one and people hoped Salah would be another Ronaldo.”

“But there is another factor at large, it is quite clear the referred destination in the speculation was Saudi and going on about football, we can sometimes forget the world going on out there.

“We are in the middle of a war and that could be a relevant factor. When you are a wealthy footballer, you can choose where you want to live and have your family live for the next two or three years.

“I suspect a move to Saudi is more complicated than it was before this year. It looks a bit more of a dangerous place. Players think hugely about their families and factors beyond the pure football.

“[On a separate point], it’s been obvious for some time that the era of Saudi clubs buying players over 30 for big transfer fees is behind us. They were bailing out a number of clubs in Europe, particularly in the Premier League, by doing these deals.”

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More Liverpool news: Xabi Alonso to Anfield latest; shock Konate U-turn

Xabi Alonso is reportedly poised to take over at Liverpool if Arne Slot gets sacked, despite two previous issues, while the Dutchman has decided where he wants to go next.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate appears to have strongly suggested he’s STAYING at Liverpool if his latest comments to ESPN are anything to go by, while TEAMtalk understands the Reds have tabled a lucrative offer.

Finally, Liverpool have been described as having a serious interest in signing a young Tottenham Hotspur defender who has been making serious waves this season.