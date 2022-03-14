Liverpool have decided what course of action to take over League Cup hero Caoimhín Kelleher, with a report stating two exits are now a certainty.

The Irish goalkeeper, 23, has quietly developed into a fine all-round stopper at Liverpool. Given the presence of Alisson Becker, Kelleher has had to be patient with opportunities to impress understandably limited.

However, Kelleher has never let the Reds down when selected mainly in the cup competitions. His stellar showings since making his Liverpool debut in 2019 saw Jurgen Klopp put his faith in the goalkeeper for the recent League Cup final.

Kelleher made a series of smart stops during normal time before keeping his composure during the penalty shoot-out.

While Kelleher did not save a penalty himself, he did score with Liverpool’s 11th kick – something Kepa Arrizabalaga could not replicate with Chelsea’s decisive attempt.

However, the Sun now report interest in Kelleher is expected to be widespread this summer. Given he has never put a foot wrong when called upon, that is hardly a surprise.

Liverpool will stand firm on Kelleher

The newspaper report Kelleher could ‘easily find’ a loan move to another top flight club. However, Liverpool will reportedly knock back any and all approaches. That is to ensure they have a reliable back-up to Alisson when required.

That will push back a decision on Kelleher’s long-term future until 2023. He will still have three years remaining on his contract at that time. Though he may wish to seek a move away in search of regular gametime as he enters his prime years.

Mo Salah no intention to sign new Liverpool contract offer and threatens Premier League move Mo Salah has no interest in signing current Liverpool contract offer and doesn’t rule out Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United premier league moves

And with Kelleher set to be retained next season no matter what, the Sun adds Loris Karius and Adrian will both be let go.

The pair are both out of contract in the summer and Liverpool now have no need to offer new deals. The Sun describe the situation as the duo being ‘set to leave the club’.

Liverpool, Arsenal target agrees next move?

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal have suffered a major blow in the pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to a report.

The Portugal international is attracting Premier League interest due to his contract situation. His Lille terms run until 2023. That gives the French outfit just a couple more transfer windows to sell for a big fee.

According to a January report from Spanish source El Nacional, Liverpool have been in ‘advanced talks’ with Lille over Renato’s signature.

Arsenal were also namechecked by Sanches himself when discussing who might be interested in acquiring his signature.

However, Goal, who cite reports coming out of Italy, claim AC Milan have now struck an agreement with Lille to land the playmaker.

The Rossoneri are willing to pay €20million this summer, which equates to £16.7m.

READ MORE: Dutch legend savages Liverpool ‘pretender’ for trying to steal Klopp glory in sensational rant