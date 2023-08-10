Liverpool transfer explodes into life as Klopp gets ultimate revenge on Pochettino by hijacking Chelsea signing

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with Moises Caicedo

Liverpool have sensationally outbid Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to reports.

Caicedo has been one of Chelsea’s main targets all summer, to the extent that they have already had some bids rejected for the Ecuador international. Brighton have been referring back to a high price tag for the player after he signed a long-term contract with them earlier this year.

But Chelsea’s confidence has been growing ahead of their latest bid and developments on Thursday morning implied they could wrap up his signing before they face Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Yet in a dramatic turn of events, sources such as the Daily Telegraph, Sky Sports and 90min are now revealing that Caicedo could actually be a Liverpool player by then instead.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool have finally formalised their own interest in Caicedo by submitting a bid that usurps what Chelsea have put on the table so far. While the value of Liverpool’s offer is not specified, Chelsea’s most recent bid was worth £80m, so it must be higher than that.

And there remains a risk that both Premier League suitors could be hijacked in another twist by Bayern Munich, according to the report.

Throughout the summer, Chelsea have been Caicedo’s preferred choice of next club. However, Liverpool are now leading the race to sign the 21-year-old, it can be inferred.

Neither Sky Sports nor 90min go as far as saying a bid has been lodged, but both sources also confirm talks between Liverpool and Brighton are open for Caicedo.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton to reinforce their midfield this summer, while James Milner headed in the opposite direction on a free transfer.

Chelsea have also done business with Brighton, signing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Now, they need to address a midfield that has lost players such as N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

Liverpool have also overseen a midfield clearout by bidding farewell to the likes of Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Lavia to Chelsea opens up Caicedo to Liverpool

Both aiming to replenish the role, Liverpool and Chelsea have crossed paths in their search for potential targets. Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Chelsea have outbid Liverpool for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea – who are also putting Leeds United’s Tyler Adams through a medical – have put £48m on the table for Lavia, which surpasses Liverpool’s £45m bid but still falls short of Southampton’s £50m asking price.

Liverpool’s subsequent swoop for Caicedo is partially an act of retaliation, although he is a player they have admired for a long time, so perhaps they were just waiting for their chance to pounce.

And even though he costs more, Caicedo could turn out to be the smarter signing anyway. He has more experience than Lavia, but still has plenty of time ahead for further development.

As a defensive midfielder, Caicedo could help fill the void left by Fabinho. The other midfielders Liverpool have signed this summer – Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – prefer to play in slightly more advanced roles.

Mac Allister has occupied a holding role in pre-season for Liverpool, but reuniting him with Caicedo could unlock his potential more by allowing both to flourish in their favoured positions.

And elsewhere, reports have hinted Liverpool could launch a third raid on Brighton to sign left-back Pervis Estupinan.