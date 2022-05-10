Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unsure if his future lays with Liverpool and a report suggests the club have doubts too, while West Ham are in ‘pole position’ to sign Arsenal’s most in-form star – all in Tuesday’s Transfer Gossip.

OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN TO PART WAYS?

Two snubs have left Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain considering his future at Anfield, per a report.

Now 28, Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived on Merseyside in 2017 when the Reds splashed out £35m. The ex-Arsenal star was a regular in his first season under Jurgen Klopp, but a serious knee injury late in the campaign ruled him out for the majority of the following season.

He featured heavily in 2019/20, but has since fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Thiago Alcantara.

Indeed, Oxlade-Chamberlain has not been afforded a single minute of action since March 20. He has been fully fit and available in that time.

Now, the Daily Mail report that snub has left Oxlade-Chamberlain mulling his future. What’s more, Liverpool are seemingly doing the same.

The report states the player ‘fears for his future’ amid the complete drop-off in playing time. Even when Thiago has been rotated, Naby Keita has often been the chosen man to replace the Spaniard.

Liverpool quiet on contract extension

Adding further fuel to the fire is Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract situation.

His current deal is due to expire in 2023. However, the report notes he is yet to hear from the club regarding an extension.

Another cause for concern could be the impending arrival of Fabio Carvalho. The Fulham youngster has wrapped up a deal with the Reds and operated primarily in attacking midfield this season.

Regarding Liverpool’s stance, the club will reportedly adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach. That is seemingly in reference to what level of transfer interest he generates in the summer. The Mail predict such interest to emerge from both within the Premier League and further afield in Europe.

Aside from Carvalho, Liverpool also have promising youngsters Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones on the books.

The writing may already be on the wall for Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield.

ARSENAL VULNERABLE TO WEST HAM RAID

West Ham are on ‘pole position’ to sign resurgent Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah this summer, claims a report.

The centre-forward, 22, has risen to the fore at just the right time for the Gunners. Nketiah has four goals in his last four games including braces against both Chelsea and Leeds United.

Those goals have thrust Arsenal into the position of favourites to secure fourth spot. Their four-point cushion means they can lose the north London derby on Thursday and still qualify for the Champions League by winning their last two matches.

Nketiah has been the go-to man for Mikel Arteta in recent weeks with Alexandre Lacazette relegated to the bench. Nketiah has not let his manager down, though his late-season surge could well be a swansong at the Emirates.

Nketiah’s deal – like Lacazette’s – is due to expire in the summer. The Daily Mail report that while Arsenal retain hope of securing a contract extension, West Ham are now circling.

It’s noted the prospect of Nketiah leaving is ‘increasing’. Two rounds of unsuccessful talks have been held and Arsenal plan to hold a third after his rich vein of form.

However, Arsenal are expected to splash the cash on at least one major-name striker this summer. That could see Nketiah drop back to the bench if he stays – something he is keen to avoid.

Minutes might be more frequent under David Moyes at West Ham. The Hammers only have Michail Antonio capable of operating up front at present and he is now 32.

West Ham are deemed the frontrunners for Nketiah if he does depart. Whether he does could depend on the guarantees Arsenal offer in their third round of talks.

NKETIAH REPLACED BY MAN CITY DUO?

With at least one of Nketiah and Lacazette due to depart and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already in Barcelona, Arsenal will splash the cash in the final third this summer. Per two reports, Man City pair Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus could be the men to fill the void.

The Daily Telegraph report Arsenal are ready to explore a move for Sterling this summer – should City make him available.

Pep Guardiola’s side look set to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian will join Argentine Julian Alvarez in giving City’s frontline a new look next year. However, they could also be the spark that sees several current forwards leave.

27-year-old Sterling will have just 12 months left on his deal at season’s end and the Telegraph reckon Arsenal could make a move if City open the door to a sale.

He could yet be joined by a familiar face in north London if he does depart, with the Sun reporting a deal for Gabriel Jesus is edging closer.

Like Sterling, Jesus is also poised to enter the final 12 months of his City deal next year. The Athletic’s David Ornstein previously confirmed Arsenal were exploring a deal and Jesus himself was open to the switch.