Paper Talk: Liverpool accelerate talks to beat Tottenham to Serie A star

Liverpool have stepped up talks to land a Serie A centre-back also wanted by Tottenham, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims that two other managers have joined Brendan Rodgers in the race to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

KLOPP LOOKS TO BEAT CONTE TO CENTRE-BACK

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated talks to beat Premier League rivals Tottenham to the signing of outstanding defender Gleison Bremer.

Spurs have been looking at the Torino star as potentially one of Antonio Conte’s first signings, with the Italian wanting to pair Bremer with Cristian Romero and one other in a powerful purs back three.

However, Torino Granata reports that the Reds have stepped up their bid to sign the player in January.

According to the report, Torino are willing to sell the 24-year-old for a bargain €10million (£8.53m).

If Liverpool do jump in ahead of Tottenham it will come as a big blow to sporting director Fabio Paratici and Conte, who believe that Bremer could be a big success in English football.

Both clubs will need to move quickly to get their man, however, with the January window fast approaching.

Indeed, Bremer is also expected to be the subject of further interest after a strong start to the current campaign.

Torino currently sit a respectable 12th in the Serie A table and have only conceded 12 goals in their 12 outings.

MAN UTD BOSS RACE HOTS UP

Manchester United are working to persuade Zinédine Zidane to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. (Sunday Times)

Mauricio Pochettino is open to returning to the Premier League in a major boost for Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Senior Manchester United players reportedly want the club to replace Solskjaer. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are plotting another overhaul with six first-team players set for January exits. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea have emerged ahead of Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the January transfer window. (Sunday Express)

Jules Kounde is happy at Sevilla and will not leave the Spanish club in the January transfer window. (Sunday Express)

BARGAIN BASEMENT FOR LINGARD

Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United for £10m in January, that is less than half the price they valued him at in the summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Brendan Rodgers has moved a step closer to the Manchester United job by going house-hunting in Cheshire. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United will let ‘keeper Dean Henderson go out on loan for 18 months. (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher is set to be called up to the England squad in place of Chelsea clubmate Mason Mount. (Sun on Sunday)

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo is confident he will land a top job at Newcastle. (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson is staying in the Toon revolution. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is at the top of new Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder’s shopping list. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sanction the sale of club record signing Nicolas Pepe. (Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid are reportedly closely monitoring Paul Pogba’s situation as the Manchester United midfielder is no closer to signing a new contract. (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly looking to bring Thiago Alcantara back to the club. (Mail on Sunday)

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is reportedly ready to raid former club Rangers for Ryan Kent. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are resigned to Cristiano Ronaldo playing on with Portugal after next year’s World Cup finals. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United didn’t appoint Antonio Conte to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because he demanded a £250m transfer budget for 2022. (Daily Star Sunday)

Mauro Icardi reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain following his lack of action on the pitch. He has also had a series of furious bust-ups with wife Wanda Nara off of it. (Daily Star Sunday)

Rangers’ kit manufacturers Castore are set to take over as Aston Villa’s kit manufacturers next season. (Scottish Sun)

Former Scotland Under-21 keeper Andy McNeil has rubbished claims that Gio van Bronckhorst flopped in China. (Scottish Sun)