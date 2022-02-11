Liverpool have joined the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Manchester United have got a free run at Jarrod Bowen and Aston Villa could land Philippe Coutinho for less than his £33m asking price.

LIVERPOOL JOIN KESSIE RACE

Liverpool are reportedly battling Barcelona and PSG to land AC Milan’s Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer.

Tottenham and Manchester United were thought to be leading the Premier League charge to sign the 25-year-old.

However, a report from Marca states that the Reds are now the leading English contender to sign the player.

Kessie’s contract runs out in June, and although he is said to favour a move to Barcelona their financial issues could still scupper that move.

The Ivory Coast star’s current salary is also a respectable one at just £69,000-a-week. Although they will have to be increased significantly, that is not something that would be a problem for the Reds.

Kessie is viewed as a more dynamic version of Naby Keita, who could end up being offloaded if the Milan star comes in.

Sadio Mane won’t rule out La Liga move to Real Madrid or Barcelona Sadio Mane could leave Liverpool for Real Madrid or Barcelona as La Liga move is on the cards

Clubs outside of Italy are currently free to discuss terms with Kessie over a summer switch. However, it would appear that nothing concrete has happened just yet.

DIAZ DEAL LEAVES BOWEN DOOR OPEN FOR MAN UTD

Manchester United could benefit from Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz in January, with the Reds almost certainly ending their interest in Jarrod Bowen as a result.

The West Ham attacker, who is fine form this season, has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for the past couple of seasons.

However, the Anfield outfit were forced into signing Diaz in January after Tottenham opened talks to sign their top summer target.

And with Diaz now on board, Klopp has more than enough attacking options at his disposal – seemingly leaving a move for Bowen dead in the water.

That is where United come in, according to the Manchester Evening News.

They claim that Old Trafford chiefs could swoop for the former Hull star, who has scored 11 goals in 34 games this season.

While the link appears to be a tenuous one, it could see United move for two West Ham stars this summer.

Declan Rice has long been on their radar, although the Hammers continue to price out suitors.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

VILLA SET FOR CUT-PRICE COUTINHO DEAL

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Aston Villa could reportedly end up signing Philippe Coutinho for less than the £33million fee they agreed last month.

Barcelona remain crippled by financial issues and need funds in the bank to cover salaries of new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres.

Coutinho has already proved to be a big hit on his Premier League return. And the fact that Villa could get him for less than £33m would be a real snip.

One problem on the horizon, however, could be the playmaker’s wages. Coutinho currently earns £380,000-a-week at the Nou Camp and would need to take a significant cut to join Villa on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend, BT pundits ‘left drooling’ over star who fits ‘like a glove’ in Jurgen Klopp’s system