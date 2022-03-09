Jurgen Klopp reckons Jude Bellingham will soon become the best midfielder in the world and is targeting a record-breaking Liverpool transfer, while Man Utd could reignite their interest in a superstar who’s reached ‘crisis point’.

KLOPP WANTS BELLINGHAM

Jude Bellingham is catching the eye of Jurgen Klopp and a report has revealed when and how much a record-breaking Liverpool transfer could cost.

The 18-year-old is already one of the world’s finest midfielders despite his tender age. Bellingham would already be a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England eleven if it weren’t for the stellar partnership formed between Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice.

Bellingham operates primarily in central areas and has already shown his game possesses no limitations. His six goals and 12 assists for Borussia Dortmund this season also far exceed the figures produced by Rice and Phillips in recent years.

Now, according to the Sun, the talented teen is moving into the sights of Liverpool boss Klopp.

The outlet claim Klopp is ‘desperate’ to secure a record Liverpool transfer for a player he believes will become the ‘world’s best midfielder’ in the near future.

Bellingham could cost double Van Dijk

Liverpool’s current record transfer fee rests with Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman cost £75m. However, the Sun note that figure could be blown out of the water for Bellingham.

The midfielder – who arrived in Germany for £30m in 2020 – could now cost as much as £150m in 2023 and beyond.

Whether Liverpool’s owners would stretch that far for one player remains to be seen. However, the report notes Bellingham could in fact be on the move in the not too distant future.

It’s noted Bellingham has told Dortmund boss Marco Rose he will remain with the club next season. That has understandably thrilled Dortmund chiefs, though a return to England a year later in the summer of 2023 seems to be in his mind. In the Sun’s words, Bellingham is ‘ready to leave in 2023’

Competition at that time will undoubtedly be fierce. Nevertheless, it appears that Liverpool will at least be among the runners and riders.

MAN UTD ON FREE AGENT RED ALERT

Man Utd could sign Paolo Dybala three years later than anticipated after the Argentine’s contract situation at Juventus hit a new low, per a report.

United will be on the lookout for at least one new forward this summer. At 37 and 35 respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani’s best days are behind them. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick recently stated it’s “obvious” a younger centre-forward is a summer priority.

What’s more, the uncertainty surrounding several of their peripheral options could leave United chasing multiple signatures.

Marcus Rashford is woefully out of form, while Anthony Martial was loaned out to Sevilla. Jesse Lingard is due to leave as a free agent and Mason Greenwood’s future remains uncertain amid an ongoing police investigation. What’s more, Cavani too is a free agent this summer and retaining Ronaldo without Champions League football to offer will be difficult.

As such, the Sun put Man Utd in the frame to land Juventus forward Dybala in the summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at season’s end. As such, he will become one of the most prized free agents on the market.

The Sun report Juve were under the impression Dybala would pen fresh terms earlier this season. However, a new deal went unsigned and citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, it’s stated the chances of a renewal are now ‘significantly reduced’.

What’s more, the relationship between player and club is deemed at ‘crisis point’. And adding further fuel to the exit fire is the fact Juventus already signed a superstar forward last month in the form of Dusan Vlahovic.

All that combined has reportedly put United on ‘red alert’. The Red Devils reportedly came close to landing Dybala three years ago with Dybala even recording a tearful good-bye to his teammates.

Three years on, Man Utd may finally land their man and won’t have to pay a transfer fee either.

TWO CHELSEA TRANSFERS NOW UNCERTAIN

Chelsea were working on a double deal to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Leeds Utd’s Raphinha, though the club’s potential sale has thrown both moves into doubt.

That’s according to the Sun (citing transfer guru Fabrizio Romano), who claim Roman Abramovich’s impending sale has left Chelsea’s transfer plans in the mire.

The Blues owner has decided to sell after 19 years at the helm. The latest on who could take over at Stamford Bridge can be found here.

But regardless of who takes over, the club’s transfer plans may have already been torpedoed.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “Chelsea were working before Abramovich put the club up for sale on Jules Kounde.

“He is still top of the list but now what is next? Who will be the new owner and what budget will they have?

“Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, will they stay or not? There are many questions around Chelsea now and this is why they are unable to complete agreements.

“The other one from Leeds – they are not negotiating with the player because in case of relegation there could be clauses in Raphinha’s contract which change his price.

“But keep an eye on these two players.”