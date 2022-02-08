Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a warning to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while a Brendan Rodgers successor at Leicester emerges – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

KLOPP FIRES LIVERPOOL SQUAD WARNING

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is keen to use his newly-acquired wealth of attacking options, even if it means displacing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds have relied for so long on the two African stars, who went head-to-head in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Senegal. However, in their recent absence, Diogo Jota stepped up superbly.

And on Sunday, Klopp handed a debut to new winger signing Luis Diaz, who plays on the left like Mane and notched an assist in the FA Cup win over Cardiff. Harvey Elliott also returned from a long-term injury absence with a goal.

Salah, whose Egypt lost out to Mane’s Senegal on penalties, will reportedly return to Liverpool training on Tuesday. He wants to get straight back into the action by playing against Leicester on Thursday.

But speaking to the Daily Mirror, Klopp insisted that he will think more carefully about his attacking selections now that he has a wealth of options.

“These boys [Salah and Mane], over the last few years, did an absolutely incredible job without competition in different positions; they stretched their limits, it’s absolutely unbelievable the development they had,” Klopp said.

“That means now that the boys have to deal with competition, that’s the job they have to do.

Rating Liverpool’s transfer window and Luis Diaz’s chances Liverpool’s January transfer window wasn’t the biggest or the greatest, but they will feel they have hit the jackpot with Luis Diaz.

“First line-up, run your socks off and play as good as you can for as long as you can. If you can’t do it anymore, another player has to be there to replace you and do the same job – if possible, even better because he is fresher. That’s the idea behind it.

“The season is really long and we suffered so much from injuries in the last few years and hopefully it will not be the case anymore. But, if it happens, we should be better prepared.”

Klopp added that he is looking to use the competition for places he has at his disposal.

Klopp happy with Liverpool competition

He said: “If there is a player who can play the same position as yourself in quite an impressive way: yeah, you better perform.

“Because my job is not to stick with the boys – as much as I like them, as much as I owe them, as much as we went through together – my job is to line up the best team for today, not for yesterday.

“The more top-class options we have, the better it is for the club.”

Liverpool face Leicester at Anfield on Thursday following a 1-0 defeat to the Foxes in December.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Brighton manager Graham Potter is the early frontrunner to take over at Leicester if the Foxes sack Brendan Rodgers. (The Sun)

Manchester United are still in talks about letting midfielder Andreas Pereira sign permanently for Flamengo. (The Telegraph)

Meanwhile, James Garner is hopeful of slotting into the Man Utd first team after his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. (Manchester Evening News)

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract while he has two years left on his current deal. (Sky Sports)

Sunderland will hold second interviews with other managerial candidates, despite advanced talks with Roy Keane. (Daily Mail)

RALPH HASENHUTTL CONSIDERING RETIREMENT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is considering retiring following the expiry of his contract in 2024. (The Athletic)

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has backed Adama Traore to land a permanent deal at Barcelona following his debut on Sunday. (Daily Mirror)

However, Traore’s Blaugrana debut did not go down well with controversial Spanish television programme El Chiringuito, which slammed his performance. (Daily Mirror)

Back at Molineux, meanwhile, Lage wants to sign a new target man in the summer transfer window. (Birmingham Live)

Barca hope to hand Ronald Araujo and Gavi new contracts. However, there is concern after initial talks did not go to plan. (Marca)

BENZEMA WANTS REAL MADRID TALKS

Karim Benzema will hold talks with Real Madrid following increased speculation about a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United did not want to sell Brazil winger Raphinha in the January transfer window. Nevertheless, they expect interest in the forward, as well as Kalvin Phillips and Illan Meslier, in the summer. (The Athletic)

Bayern Munich could be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer until March after he underwent knee surgery. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Fiorentina officials will meet in the coming days to discuss a permanent return to Italy for midfielder Lucas Torreira. (Daily Express)

Everton and Leicester are among the teams keeping tabs on Bristol City starlet Alex Scott. (Football Insider)