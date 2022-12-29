Transfer Gossip: Liverpool target £140m double raid for Argentina pair as Jude Bellingham picks move elsewhere; Chelsea eye Celtic star

Jude Bellingham is ready to disappoint Liverpool after prioritising a move elsewhere, and Jurgen Klopp will instead look to sign two Argentina stars, while Thursday’s Transfer Gossip claims Chelsea fancy signing a Celtic defender to cover for Reece James.

JUDE BELLINGHAM SNUBS MOVE TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are set to miss out on the signing of Jude Bellingham with the player reportedly deciding to move elsewhere.

The Reds have kicked off their 2023 transfer business in style with the capture of Cody Gakpo in a deal that could reach £45m. However, their main priority next month, and in the summer, is to bolster their midfield.

Indeed, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita likely to leave as free agents, Klopp has at least two positions to fill.

His No 1 priority is most definitely Bellingham and those hopes of a deal were increased amid claims of a knockdown exit clause. And with Liverpool among three clubs in the mix for his signature, they looked the most likely candidates to seal his signing.

However, Goal are now reporting that Bellingham has decided instead to sign for Real Madrid. They claim he the teenager has told his entourage that the Spanish giants are his dream next club.

And with Los Blancos well aware of his intentions, they are now making his signing their top priority for 2023. They see the player as a dream successor to Luka Modric in their midfield. And with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, they will have a world-class midfield that should serve them well for years.

The Reds are reportedly aware of Bellingham’s intentions to sign for Real Madrid and are now fixing their attentions elsewhere.

LIVERPOOL LOOK TO ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER AND ENZO FERNANDEZ

Liverpool are now reportedly looking to use the money allocated on Bellingham to sign a pair of World Cup winners instead.

And top of their list of targets is reportedly Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an outstanding World Cup, having been named Young Player of the Tournament. And his season could be about to get even better if he seals a blockbuster transfer to the Premier League.

Demand for Fernandez is high, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly keen.

However, reports on Wednesday claim Liverpool are desperate to get hold of Fernandez in January. And they are reportedly willing to shatter their club record to make a deal happen.

Benfica, though, are well aware of the interest and are refusing to let Fernandez leave on the cheap. Indeed, they are pointing all suitors towards the £105m exit clause that sits in his contract if they want to secure the midfielder.

Mac Allister available for a bargain fee

While Liverpool may have to pay a premium for his signing, they can console themselves with a deal for an Argentina teammate. And, according to reports in Italy, Liverpool are also ready to go all out to sign Alexis Mac Allister.

The Brighton star has established himself as a mainstay of the Argentina side, providing an excellent link-up man between midfield and attack. His performances have alerted a string of top clubs, with Juventus, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund all keen.

But reports claim it is Liverpool at the front of the queue. And Klopp is seemingly alerted by an apparent exit clause of just £35m in his contract.

His loss will be keenly felt by Brighton, where Mac Allister is very much adored, but one they are also unable to prevent.

Should Liverpool sign both Argentines, a double deal will set them back around £140m.

CHELSEA TARGET DEAL FOR JOSIP JURANOVIC

Chelsea are looking towards Celtic defender Josip Juranovic as cover and competition for the injured Reece James.

The England star saw his comeback against Bournemouth on Tuesday night come to an abrupt end. That’s after he suffered a relapse in his knee problem at around the hour mark.

Having already seen the problem cost him a place in England’s World Cup squad, the sight of James’ hobbling off will not have been a welcome sight.

Chelsea have since confirmed that James faces another month on the sidelines as a result.

And, having been left light in the right-back department, Chelsea will now look to sign a replacement.

Denzel Dumfries is among those reportedly on their wanted list. However, any deal for the Dutchman will not come cheap with Inter Milan seeking around £40m.

However, Celtic’s Juranovic is reportedly viewed as a more affordable option.

And according to Sky Sports News, the Celtic man is a player they have kept a close watch on.

The 27-year-old would reportedly cost around £8m, with his displays also alerting Barcelona.

And it seems the 27-times capped Croatian will be on the move in January if Celtic receive a sizeable offer.

Celtic want to tie Juranovic down to a new and improved deal. But talks have so far failed to see an agreement reached. And even though his deal expires in 2026, Juranovic has reportedly had his head turned.

READ MORE: Condition set for Potter sack at Chelsea as Boehly expectations for final position emerge after ‘unacceptable’ realisation