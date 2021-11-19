Paper Talk: Liverpool draw the line at £30m for explosive winger

Liverpool have drawn a line at £30million to sign a Premier League winger in January, while Friday’s transfer gossip also reveals that Zidane Zidane is taking English lessons amid continued talk that he could take over at Manchester United.

REDS DRAW THE LINE IN WINGER CHASE

Liverpool have reportedly drawn the line below £30m when it comes to their interest in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Reds are one of a number of clubs monitoring the Spain international, a list that also includes financially troubled LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Traore will be out of contract in 2023, but so far there have been no fresh terms on offer from the Molineux club.

The explosive attacker came close to joining Tottenham last summer, while Liverpool have had a longheld interest in the player.

However, reports on Friday suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s men are refsuing to go above £30m in the bidding for Traore.

That is perhaps not that surpising, given that the winger has not registered a single contribution so far this term.

The level of his performances have dropped, although Klopp remains a big fan of the player.

The Reds chief needs attacking reinforcements in January, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane away at the AFCON.

At this stage, Traore remains an option for a potential transfer – although not if Wolves want more than £30m.

ZIDANE LEARNING ENGLISH

French football icon Emmanuel Petit has revealed Zinedine Zidane is learning English amid links to the Manchester United job. (Daily Express)

The agent of Red Bull Salzburg’s German forward and Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi has met with Paris St-Germain. (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte is eyeing Jordan Pickford as he looks at British goalkeepers for his long-term plans at Tottenham. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have not made any decisions over the future of Hakim Ziyech, but are likely to be reluctant to loan the winger out in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has shrugged off the latest transfer speculation surrounding defender James Tarkowski. (The Independent)

Ferran Torres is ready to step up his rehabilitation from injury, with the Manchester City striker hoping for a return to action before New Year. (Daily Mail)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held crisis talks with his senior players – including Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes – on Thursday as he tried to salvage Manchester United’s season – and save his job. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are prepared to give Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel a huge £190,000 a week contract, which would blow Juventus’ offer out of the water. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are close to signing Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, for £75m. (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be ready to roll the dice and gamble against Watford by bringing in two of Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho. (The Sun)

Solskjaer is sure he can turn around Manchester United’s fortunes and will not walk away from Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Chelsea are planning a move for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The Spaniard, whose contract runs until the summer of 2023, has a release clause of £42m. (The Sun)

Arsenal have been handed another boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool – with Thomas Partey fit and available to start. (The Sun)

Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour were both ‘close’ to breaking through into Chelsea’s first team before being sent out on loan, according to Petr Cech. (Daily Mail)

Stephen Glass has revealed Aberdeen will make one final push to keep Ryan Hedges – and they want him to make a decision before the January transfer window opens. (Daily Record)

Ange Postecoglou has told his frozen out Celtic stars they can still fight their way back into his plans. (Daily Record)

Robbie Neilson fears Hearts could lose John Souttar following his Scotland heroics. (Scottish Sun)