Amid growing speculation Liverpool will win the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, TEAMtalk has been provided with an exclusive update on what’s really happening behind the scenes.

Semenyo is a player Liverpool took a look at over the summer before ultimately deciding additions in other attacking areas were more important. Semenyo, 25, is equally potent on either wing, but it was at No 10 and striker where Liverpool spent their money.

However, even if Mohamed Salah weren’t slumping right now, the Reds must sign a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old sooner rather than later.

The i paper recently stated Liverpool are huge admirers of right-footer Semenyo. They also stated the Reds could ‘push the button’ on a January move.

That report was followed by a spectacular update from an admittedly unreliable source that claimed Semenyo wants to join Liverpool above all other suitors.

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, then weighed in. He confirmed Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Semenyo but stated it would take an ‘astronomical offer’ to convince Bournemouth to sell in January.

There is a release clause present in Semenyo’s contract that ensures buying clubs don’t have to break the bank. However, the exact price point it’s set at remains a closely guarded secret.

Our insider, Dean Jones, has now let slip what he’s been hearing about the size of that release clause, along with everything else he knows about the potential blockbuster move, including the view from Bournemouth’s end.

“I don’t think he will leave in January because from my current understanding of the situation the clause in his contract would not be live at that stage,” began Jones. “I also don’t believe Bournemouth have any interest in allowing it to happen in that moment.

“The update out of Bournemouth remains that the player is satisfied with his status because of their strong start to the season, but of course that does not mean he will not look to change things long-term.

“In terms of the figures around his clause, they are continuing to remain secretive around it, but I was told recently that it is in the mid-60s. So we will have to wait and see on that.

“It is unconfirmed at this stage and there also remains a lack of clarity around when the clause would even kick in, so the situation is going to linger for a while.

“But even at Bournemouth, there is a realisation that beyond this season keeping Semenyo is going to be extremely difficult.

“In terms of true valuation, I’d say he’s worth anywhere between £70m-£100m.“

In the unlikely event Liverpool were to sign Semenyo in January, he could make an instant impact at Anfield when offsetting Salah’s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.

That tournament runs from December 21 until January 18 and Semenyo’s Ghana have not qualified.

