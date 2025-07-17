Liverpool have been given serious encouragement that a top Real Madrid star wants to make the move to Anfield this summer after a journalist shared why the chances of a move were 70/30 in the Reds’ favour – though any transfer will likely mean Arne Slot having to sacrifice one of his most trusted players.

The Premier League champions are sparing no expense in their quest to defend their title in the upcoming season and as they look to win an unmatched 21st English title crown. Having already shelled out some £190m (€220m, $262m) on five new faces so far, Liverpool, though, are far from done yet.

Indeed, while their next huge arrival looks highly likely to be a striker and with the Reds mobilising towards a deal for either Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak – either of which looks a genuine possibility right now – they still have their sights fixed on bolstering other key areas of their side.

To that end, Slot is also known to be increasingly keen on a deal for Brazilian attacker Rodrygo.

And having been cleared to leave Real Madrid this summer by Xabi Alonso, a report on Wednesday revealed just how serious Liverpool are in securing his services.

To that end, strong reports from Spain suggested the Reds had deployed Pini Zahavi to help broker the deal and with the super-agent dispatched to Spain to start negotiations with Real Madrid in the ‘coming days or weeks’.

Now, those hopes have ramped up even further after Eduardo Burgos, a reporter with Spanish outlet AS, conducted an interview in which he explained just how achievable a deal is for Liverpool.

“It’s genuine. Liverpool already held talks with his camp. They sent an emissary to Madrid to talk to his family, and Rodrygo is happy with the interest,” Burgos told The RedmenTV.

“He’s open to a move. He always liked the Premier League. Two summers ago, even [Manchester] City tried to sign him. Guardiola called him a few times. He appreciated the gesture but in the end his preference was to stay in Madrid.

“His preference has now changed and now he’s hoping to leave…I think he will leave because he wants to be the star of the team, and [at Real Madrid] it will be very, very difficult, almost impossible. I think it’s not 50-50; it’s maybe 70-30. He’s open to a move and I think Liverpool may make a move.”

READ MORE 🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

What would the Rodrygo signing mean for Luis Diaz?

Liverpool’s chances of a deal for Rodrygo have been further enhanced after it emerged that Arsenal had now cooled their interest in the 87-goal forward, with Cadena Ser reporting Mikel Arteta had now abandoned his quest for the player, presumably to focus on other targets, with Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze now their main focus.

However, news of Liverpool’s pursuit comes purely off the back of growing claims that Luis Diaz could force his own exit at Anfield this summer and open up a position on the left side of Slot’s attack.

The Colombian enjoyed his best season yet at Anfield last time out, playing a crucial role in their march to the Premier League title with his tireless running and closing down, underlining his importance to Slot and having also contributed 17 goals and eight assists from 50 appearances.

Capable of playing either off the left or through the middle, his agent has been on a mission to secure the player a pay rise at Anfield for quite some time and with the 28-year-old’s current arrangement due to expire in two years.

But while Diaz is one of the lower-paid members of the Reds’ first team, there has been no move from Liverpool to increase his salary – leading to strong speculation that a move elsewhere could be on the cards.

Liverpool, for their part, are publicly stating a strict ‘not for sale’ policy, having recently turned down an opening offer from Bayern Munich.

However, privately, it has been suggested that they could be open to his sale for the right price. And given the strong links to Rodrygo, it would come as no surprise were Diaz to leave and the Brazilian come in as his replacement.

Liverpool transfer latest: Huge Ekitike claims; bumper Isak offer…

Meanwhile, Liverpool are advancing club-to-club talks for the huge signing of Ekitike TODAY, with Newcastle and their masterplan set for disappointment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It would be a case of one or the other for the Reds amid their chase for Isak, too, and a separate report claims Richard Hughes is ready to turn the screw by offering both Newcastle some players in part exchange and offer the Swede an enormous contract to move to Anfield.

However, Liverpool appear to have missed out on the signing of a top young striker prospect, with Arsenal now confident they have successfully beaten the Reds to a highly-rated League Two prospect.

Rodrygo’s Real Madrid stats down the years