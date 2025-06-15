Liverpool are growing hopeful that the sales of two of their unwanted attackers can soon be signed off, with a double exit poised to add a huge £90m to the Anfield transfer coffers and with the Reds ready to make three more huge signings of their own once the record-breaking Florian Wirtz deal has gone through.

The Reds have acted with precision this summer to strengthen Arne Slot’s Premier League title-winning squad. And with Liverpool having quickly signed Jeremie Frimping and then struck on a club-record deal for Wirtz – understood to be ultimately worth €140m (£119.2m, $162m) – the Dutchman is far from done as far as incomings are concerned at Anfield this summer.

Indeed, with a report on Saturday revealing Slot wants three more signings, including Milos Kerkez, done after Wirtz, the Reds boss’s next two targets have now been identified.

However, it won’t be all one-way traffic and the Reds, with the signing of Kerkez poised to take their spending through the £190m barrier, will need to sell before embarking on the rest of their summer recruitment drive.

Now, according to reports in Italy, the Reds are edging closer to the exits of unwanted stars Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

And according to La Repubblica, a possible move to bring the pair to Napoli is gathering pace, with the Serie A champions now ready to launch a daring double deal for both players.

Per the report, the Reds are seeking a combined €105m (£90m, $122m) for both players to leave this summer.

And with Slot not standing in either player’s way, they report an offer could be forthcoming some time next week, with boss Antonio Conte ‘crazy’ about signing the pair.

The likely exit of Chiesa after just one, underwhelming season at Anfield, has also been confirmed by Romano, who has revealed the player’s priority.

Posting an update on X, Romano stated: ‘Federico Chiesa’s desire remains to leave Liverpool and play on a regular basis next season, despite his excellent relationship with everyone at the club.

‘Priority remains Italy return for Chiesa as Napoli made contact be informed.’

Liverpool transfers: Nunez cleared to leave as Slot eyes triple addition

Whether Napoli can fund the move for both players remains to be seen, however, and Liverpool’s demands for a fee of £70m (€82m, $95m) for the Uruguayan could yet throw a spanner in the works.

What is clear, though, is that the 25-year-old will depart Anfield this summer after three mixed seasons on Merseyside. Seen as too wasteful in front of goal and not of the ability to perform to Slot’s requirements in the centre forward position, the Reds have let it be known to suitors they will not stand in his way if their valuation is met.

Interest does remain in the player from Saudi Arabia, though it is thought he will continue to block such overtures.

Al-Hilal, now managed by former Inter coach Simeone Izaghi, remain keen, though Nunez wants to continue his career in one of Europe’s top leagues. And if Napoli can fund a deal, that is a move that would certainly be of interest to the player.

‘Nunez has fallen down the pecking order, making just nine Premier League starts last season, and is being tipped for a move away,’ La Repubblica’s report notes.

As for incomings at Anfield, the Daily Mail on Saturday revealed that Slot wants two more signings through the door this summer, once both Wirtz and Kerkez have been confirmed.

And according to the report, a new central defender and a replacement for Nunez in attack are the next big targets for the ambitious Reds manager.

Liverpool transfer latest: Robertson’s LaLiga link; Bayern star wanted

Meanwhile, more details have emerged of the British record deal that will take Wirtz to Liverpool this summer, with the German making a big personal sacrifice as part of three reasons for deciding to move to Anfield and with the decision leaving Bayern Munich stunned.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly weighing up whether to launch a move for a top Bayern star after it emerged they can ‘imagine a sale’ and with the Merseysiders having doubts over three of their own stars this summer.

And finally, there could be a big surprise on the outgoing front, with Andy Robertson being targeted by one of LaLiga’s biggest sides and amid claims the arrival of Kerkez could force the Scot, rather than Kostas Tsimikas, as previously thought, through the Anfield exit door.

