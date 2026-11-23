Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of a superb Ajax talent, according to a report, while Andoni Iraola’s side could also beat Manchester United in the race for a Borussia Dortmund full-back.

The mood around Anfield is buoyant after Liverpool beat rivals Man Utd 4-0 at home on Sunday afternoon. Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz all scored as Liverpool ensured Mauricio Pochettino had a nightmare start to life as United head coach.

Wirtz shone against United and enjoyed one of his best games in a Liverpool shirt, but FSG are supposedly looking for new backup for the German…

Liverpool in for Ajax starlet

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is ‘ramping up’ moves to bring in a No 10 who can develop under Wirtz before eventually competing with him, as per Anfield Watch.

Ajax sensation Abdellah Ouazane is a ‘serious candidate’ to fill that role as he has dazzled Liverpool scouts.

The 17-year-old is described as a player with ‘incredible technical ability and excellent vision’ who is ‘regarded as one of the best young players of his generation’.

Ouazane has notched three goals and five assists in 20 appearances for Ajax’s first team this season, while mainly operating as a winger. But his preferred position is understood to be the No 10 role.

The report goes on to claim that Ouazane is a Liverpool supporter, so the transfer would be a ‘dream move’ for him. But it is unclear at this stage how much he might cost.

Left-back battle

Liverpool are ‘preparing a concrete move’ for Borussia Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson, according to Fussball News.

Man Utd scouts were left impressed earlier this season when scouting Svensson in the Champions League, but Liverpool are ahead of them in the transfer race.

Liverpool have been tipped to open the bidding for the 24-year-old at €30m (£25m), though Dortmund want to receive €50m (£42m) when selling him.

Arsenal and AC Milan are also tracking Svensson’s situation. Out of all the interested clubs, Milan are expected to provide Liverpool with the strongest competition for the deal.

Liverpool and United have also converged on Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde as the two clubs search for a new left-back.

Transfer chase intensifies

We can confirm that the race for Gladbach attacking midfielder Wael Mohya is intensifying, with Liverpool battling Brighton for his capture.

17-year-old Mohya has broken several records for Gladbach this campaign, resulting in him earning a call-up to Jurgen Klopp’s senior Germany squad.

Our sources state that Liverpool have shown concrete interest in Mohya, who appears to be an alternative to Ajax’s Ouazane.

We understand Brighton, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keen on Mohya, too.

Gladbach have ruled out a January exit but could sell the teenager next summer for €45m (£38m).