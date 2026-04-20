£92m Liverpool double deal accelerates with ‘dream’ signing ON

Liverpool could complete two midfield signings this summer, with interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and a Nordsjaelland star ramping up, according to reports.

In addition to signing a new right winger and left-back, to replace departing legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, there will be big changes to Liverpool’s midfield ranks in the summer. Ryan Gravenberch has needed help in the No 6 role for some time, while there is uncertainty over the futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

We confirmed on April 8 that it is possible Mac Allister and Eduardo Camavinga could swap clubs, with the latter moving from Real Madrid to Anfield.

Jones, meanwhile, might follow Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur, if Roberto De Zerbi keeps them up.

We exclusively revealed on Friday that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Palace maestro Wharton, having identified him as a concrete target to replace Mac Allister.

Our sources state that Liverpool have completed significant background work on a potential deal for Wharton, who will cost £70million – a club-record sale for Palace.

talkSPORT have followed up on our report by stating that Liverpool are rivalling Manchester United and Real Madrid for the England star.

They add that Arne Slot’s side are ‘showing interest’ in Wharton, and that the fee could reach £80m if a bidding war begins.

Anfield Watch, meanwhile, suggest that two midfielders might arrive on Merseyside this summer, with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes also pursuing Nordsjaelland’s Caleb Yirenkyi.

Hughes has supposedly identified Yirenkyi as his ‘dream’ signing to provide backup and competition for Wharton in the defensive midfield role.

A switch to Anfield would also be a dream for the Ghanaian as he grew up supporting the Reds.

Liverpool have ‘moved one step closer’ to signing Yirenkyi after making contact with his camp. Hughes is battling Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion for Yirenkyi, who is expected to cost around £22m.

Given the youngster is a Liverpool fan, Slot’s side are in a strong position to beat their Premier League competitors to the deal.

We revealed on March 16 that Brighton are plotting a move for Yirenkyi as they prepare for life after Man Utd target Carlos Baleba.

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Liverpool chasing Wharton, Yirenkyi

English clubs have converged on Yirenkyi as he has impressed scouts with his dribbling ability, work rate, strong tackling and versatility. In addition to central midfield, he can also operate as a centre-half or right-back if required.

In terms of other Liverpool targets, trusted journalist Paul Joyce has confirmed an £85m Salah successor is being monitored.

We revealed on Wednesday that Hugo Ekitike’s Achilles injury – which could rule him out for six to nine months – will force Hughes to enter the market for a second attacker.

Anthony Gordon is among five exciting forwards on Hughes’ shortlist.

A journalist claims Gordon has chosen between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with a ‘concrete offer’ now in the works.