Liverpool discuss perfect £70m move after Romano reveals signing ‘sealed’

Liverpool are weighing up a player-plus-cash deal involving Harvey Elliott, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed Andoni Iraola’s side have won a transfer race.

Elliott spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, and the move would have become permanent for £35million if he made a certain number of appearances. However, Villa quickly decided they did not want to sign the versatile Englishman permanently, meaning it was a wasted season for the 23-year-old as he largely sat on the bench.

Elliott could be given a second chance by new Liverpool head coach Iraola, though the Reds are also considering using him in transfer negotiations…

Liverpool eye player-plus-cash move

Liverpool could offer Elliott to Crystal Palace in an attempt to bring down the cost of signing midfielder Adam Wharton, according to journalist Danny Gallagher of This Is Anfield.

Gallagher wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Understand Liverpool are looking into the logistics to see Harvey Elliott move to Crystal Palace as part of an Adam Wharton agreement, despite Iraola still wanting to run the rule over whether an exit is necessary.

‘Something that could move quickly if all parties agree.’

Recent reports have claimed Liverpool do not plan on moving for Wharton, but Gallagher’s update suggests the Palace star remains a firm target being considered.

Palace want around £70m for Wharton, but using Elliott in the deal could see Liverpool save £35-40m.

The move might be perfect for all parties as Wharton wants to take the next step in his career, while Elliott is searching for regular starts.

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Romano ‘here we go’

Romano has confirmed that highly rated Scottish defender Dara Jikiemi will join Liverpool’s youth ranks.

The Italian journalist wrote: ‘Liverpool have sealed deal to sign Scotland U16 captain Dara Jikiemi from Celtic, here we go!

‘Jikiemi has signed paperwork on Sunday to join #LFC on a 5 year contract.’

We revealed on March 14 that Liverpool had won the race for Jikiemi, having worked on the deal since the start of 2026.

Contact made

Liverpool have developing and serious interest in Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora, we can confirm.

Liverpool have made contact to find out how much the 17-year-old attacking midfielder might cost, as well as his future plans.

Their approach has only been exploratory so far, as the chase for Mora remains busy and very much open.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the other elite clubs interested.

We understand Manchester United are unlikely to move for the Club Tijuana sensation as they expect a bidding war.

Mora shone for Mexico at the World Cup prior to their exit at the hands of England.