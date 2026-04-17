Liverpool are preparing to splash a record-breaking fee on a fantastic England international, but the Reds are set to miss out on an elite Serie A defender and a Premier League star, despite making advances for both players.

The Reds have endured a disappointing season, especially when considering their mammoth spending of close to £450million in last summer’s transfer window.

Pressure is building on head coach Arne Slot, but we understand Liverpool will be ambitious again in the next transfer window, and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is emerging as one of their top targets.

Liverpool step up pursuit of superb England midfielder

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that Liverpool are ‘stepping up plans for a significant midfield reshuffle this summer’, and Wharton looks set to play a leading role.

Sources confirm there is uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s future, with Real Madrid showing strong interest in signing the Argentina international.

At the same time, Curtis Jones is increasingly likely to be on the move this summer, after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter this term.

And now, we understand Liverpool have intensified their own focus on reinforcements and upgrades.

The Merseyside club have been carrying out extensive background work on Wharton, who has rapidly established himself as one of the most composed and intelligent young midfielders in English football.

Crystal Palace are willing to sanction his departure ‘under the right conditions and are not expected to stand in his way,’ but are ‘determined to secure full market value for one of their prized assets.’

Figures discussed internally and among interested clubs suggest a fee in the region of £70million (€80m, $95m) – which would be a club-record sale at Selhurst Park – would be required to get a deal over the line. That fee would narrowly eclipse the £68m (€78m, $92m) package Arsenal spent on Eberechi Eze last summer.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all monitoring Wharton closely, however, so Liverpool are set to face competition for his signature.

Painful transfer miss for Reds

Meanwhile, we have also revealed how Liverpool are big admirers of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, but they are now expected to miss out on his signature.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have tracked the ‘incredible’ Inter Milan defender closely and remain long-term admirers, but sources confirm they have been made aware that the player’s focus is on joining Barcelona instead.

Inter have been working to secure Bastoni’s long-term future, with his current deal valid until 2028, but talks over a new contract have so far been unsuccessful.

That lack of progress has opened the door for his representatives to explore alternative options.

Our sources understand that, despite interest from Liverpool, Barcelona have now moved into a strong position, having begun concrete work on a deal as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of next season.

Importantly, that feeling is mutual. Sources indicate that Barcelona are also Bastoni’s preferred destination, and that message has now been clearly communicated to both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Tottenham hijack Liverpool move

In other news, Liverpool have missed out on another centre-back signing in the form of Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi.

The 28-year-old has attracted the interest of multiple clubs due to the fact he is available on a free transfer, with his Cherries contract expiring at the season’s end, and he has no intention of signing an extension.

On Thursday, Liverpool put themselves in a good position to land Senesi by offering him attractive terms.

However, respected journalist David Ornstein broke the news earlier today that Tottenham are now in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Senesi.

Ornstein points out that the race is ‘still open’, giving Liverpool and United hope, though Spurs have acted on their interest with a strong move.

Read the full update here.