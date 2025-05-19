Liverpool are closing in on the capture of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, Fabrizio Romano has revealed, despite the Reds also holding interest in another Premier League star for the position.

Liverpool may have won the Premier League title but they are working hard to make Arne Slot’s squad even better for next season. The Reds have known since March that Trent Alexander-Arnold was planning to join Real Madrid on a free transfer and have moved quickly to make Jeremie Frimpong his replacement.

They have activated the Dutchman’s €35million (£29m / $39m) release clause at Bayer Leverkusen and agreed a five-year contract with him. He is undergoing medical tests before completing the move.

Liverpool also need a new left-back with Andy Robertson’s form having regressed over the last 12 months. They have identified Kerkez as a key target amid his superb form with Bournemouth.

Romano has provided the latest on Liverpool’s hunt for the 21-year-old. Liverpool ‘have contacted Bournemouth’ as they look to tie up a deal, with talks ‘advancing’.

The two clubs are in ‘negotiations’ over Kerkez’s transfer fee.

Liverpool are also ‘completing the agreement’ with Kerkez over personal terms. These should be finalised shortly as the Hungary international is ‘keen on the move’.

This update comes after it was revealed on Saturday that Liverpool had been ‘cleared’ to sign Kerkez by Bournemouth.

The Cherries want £45m (€53.5m / $60m) before selling Kerkez, a fee Liverpool are poised to match.

Kerkez is Liverpool’s ‘next top target’ and their sporting director, Richard Hughes, is determined to strike a deal with his former club on the south coast.

Liverpool choose Kerkez over Ait-Nouri

Last week, Liverpool FC writer David Lynch cast doubt over the Reds swooping for Kerkez, saying he doesn’t think you can ‘hang your hat on anyone’.

Lynch threw Rayan Ait-Nouri’s name into the mix as Liverpool have long-standing interest in the Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back and he has just changed agents.

While Liverpool still admire Ait-Nouri, he is likely viewed as a backup option as they are pressing ahead with a move for Kerkez – a plan that TEAMtalk exclusively first revealed back in September 2024 when our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher first revealed the Hungarian was very much top of their wishlist.

Slot’s side are also in the market for a new centre-back and had hoped to bring in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth too.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool sent the rising Spain star a contract offer before they ultimately lost out to Real Madrid.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are set to battle Chelsea for a highly rated Dutch defender after seeing Huijsen head to the Spanish capital.

