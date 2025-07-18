Liverpool manager Arne Slot is far from finished spending big money this summer and looks ready to take his spending soaring beyond the £300m mark amid claims by a pundit that an England regular could be the next big transfer focus at Anfield.

The Premier League champions are seemingly sparing no expense in their quest to maintain their grip on the English league crown as Arne Slot bids to win a second successive title since replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer. Having already welcomed six new faces through the door this summer – to the tune of some £190m (€220m, $262m) – Liverpool are keen on two more sizeable signings to further add to the quality at the Dutchman’s disposal.

Reports on Thursday revealed the Reds were hurtling towards a deal for Hugo Ekitike, with talks advancing with Eintracht Frankfurt and having already agreed personal terms with the player.

Beyond that, Liverpool also remain in the market to sign a new centre-half, with Jarell Quansah’s exit currently leaving Slot down to just three senior options in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate. And with exit doubts continuing to shroud the latter, it would come as no surprise were the Reds to bring in another defender before the window shuts.

One man strongly linked with a move to Anfield is Marc Guehi, who our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed last month was close to agreeing terms over a move and having also indicated to his agent that Liverpool were his preference should he switch clubs this summer.

Now, a prospective move to Anfield has been given a significant thumbs up by pundit Stuart Pearce, who has made it plainly clear why the Reds should mobilise towards signing the 23-cap England defender next.

“I love Marc Guehi and I think he’s now England’s first defender on the team sheet. I think he’s probably a better international centre-half than he is a Premier League centre-half, but he’s low maintenance,” Pearce said via the Liverpool Echo.

“Looking at him, he plays with real consistency and he reads the game well. For me, I would be looking to get him out of Crystal Palace if he’s available. If you’re Liverpool, to have him, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk – wow! I would take him all day long.

“I think what he does really well is he reads the game when the ball is at the other end of the pitch. For counterattacks and things like that, as I’ve seen with England, you might have the ball for a long period of time and you need a central defender continually reading the game and having the pace to get his team out of trouble on the counter-attack.

“I think he serves that purpose. If I were Liverpool, if I was Newcastle, all of those teams, I’d be all over him to try and sign him.”

Guehi told Liverpool space has opened up for him

With Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park due to expire in under 12 months, Crystal Palace have accepted they will have to let the 25-year-old leave this summer in order to ensure they do not lose their defensive talisman as a free agent next summer.

Part of the player’s considerations over where he will play next hinge on any next side being able to offer him regular first-team football, with Guehi understandably keen to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

While the Van Dijk, Konate axis was seemingly locked in for Slot last season, doubts over the Frenchman’s future could well present a solid opening for Guehi were he to make the move.

And according to Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch, talks over a move for the 23-capped England star are already underway.

“He’s just definitely a target basically, and there’s a spot opening up there,” Lynch said. “It’s interesting how they sell it to him in terms of game time and all those kinds of aspects of it. From the outside looking in, you saw what Quansah got last season, it wasn’t an awful lot. So, is it easy to sell that to Guehi?

“We don’t know how those conversations are going. But the one thing I can say for certain is that they like the player and if the fee is reasonable, which they think it possibly can be with Crystal Palace and him being one year from the end of his contract. If he wants the move that will help and then yeah, we could see progress.”

We understand Palace value the player at between £45m to £50m (up to €58m, $67m), though there have been reports that the Reds could look to lowball the Eagles with an offer below their current asking price, or even offer a player in part exchange to lower their costs.

