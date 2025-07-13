The agents of prolific striker Benjamin Sesko have reportedly been in contact with Liverpool over a potential Anfield switch, following Arsenal’s decision to snub the RB Leipzig frontman and pursue a deal for Viktor Gyokeres instead.

The Gunners spent much of the first half of the summer window chasing the Slovenia international in their efforts to finally gift Mikel Arteta an actual goalscoring No.9, a position that is also a need for the Reds despite their Premier League title triumph last season.

Arsenal decided to step away from a proposed deal after Leipzig refused to budge on their €90m (£78m) price tag for the 22-year-old and have now swapped one transfer drama for another, as they look to get an unhappy Gyokeres out of Sporting.

And now TBR Football reports that Sesko‘s agents are pushing him towards other clubs, with the Premier League remaining the likeliest destination.

TBR chief correspondent Graeme Bailey states that Sekso’s team have been in contact with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United when it comes to the player’s situation.

Whilst Sesko is said to be disappointed to be missing out on a move to The Emirates, he is now considering his options.

Remaining at RB Leipzig is not being ruled out at this stage, although Sesko’s representatives are still keeping all options open, including – it would appear – a switch to Anfield.

Sesko or Ekitike a better option for Liverpool?

In terms of cost, Sesko and another top Liverpool target, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, are around the same ballpark figure.

The former scored 21 goals and laid on six assists in 45 appearances in all competitions last season, while Ekitike notched 22 and had 12 assists in 48 outings.

Those stats suggest that the Frankfurt man in the more rounded No.9, with recent reports suggesting there is a greater chance the Frenchman actually completes a switch to Liverpool.

Both players performed admirably in their domestic league last season but perhaps Sesko has the nod by being a Champions League regular, while Ekitike was in the Europa League last term.

Much will now depend on the stance of both Leipzig and Frankfurt when it comes to them dropping their asking prices for their star attackers.

However, at this stage, it looks as if a Reds move for Ekitike is more likely than Sesko.

