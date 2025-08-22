Liverpool are increasingly confident of securing a deal for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak before the transfer window closes, with a new, mammoth bid in the pipeline.

The 25-year-old has refused to train with or play for Newcastle as he looks to force through a dream switch to Anfield, with Newcastle actively looking at potential replacements.

Isak has released a statement this week, reaffirming his desire to leave Newcastle, and highlighting alleged “broken promises” from the club, before Eddie Howe responded in a press conference on Friday, describing it as a “sad moment.”

Sources have reiterated to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are now preparing to launch a new, improved bid for Isak worth £130million, which backs up a report from our transfer insider, Dean Jones, published yesterday (August 21).

Newcastle, meanwhile, remain firm in their stance that Isak is not for sale, but tensions on Tyneside are escalating.

Talks over a contract extension for the 25-year-old Swedish international are at a standstill, and as mentioned, Isak has now gone on strike – refusing to train or play until his situation is resolved.

The situation has left Newcastle boss Howe in a precarious situation, as he remains hopeful of reintegrating the striker into the squad. However, Isak’s current stance suggests a resolution is far from guaranteed and unlikely at this stage.

Liverpool to smash transfer record for Alexander Isak

Isak has emerged as one of the Premier League’s elite forwards since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022.

His blend of pace, technical finesse, and clinical finishing has made him a prime target for Liverpool, who are eager to bolster their attacking options, despite already signing a new front man in Hugo Ekitike this summer

Isak notched 23 Premier League goals last season, trailing only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts, and has been Arne Slot’s top target all summer.

The Newcastle striker believes he was assured a potential exit at the end of last season, fueling speculation about his future.

Liverpool’s interest comes at a critical juncture as they aim to compete on multiple fronts under Arne Slot.

The £130m bid, if tabled, would signal their intent to make a marquee signing, potentially shattering their transfer record, which currently stands at £116m (including add-ons), which was paid for Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

Newcastle, backed by their Saudi ownership, are under no immediate financial pressure to sell, but Isak’s unrest could force their hand.

Isak awaits the official move and is still hopeful it lands before it is too late, Liverpool are also waiting on Newcastle signing a new striker.

As the transfer deadline looms, all eyes are on St James’ Park to see whether Newcastle will hold firm or if Liverpool’s audacious move will pry Isak away. The coming days promise to be pivotal in this high-stakes transfer saga.

