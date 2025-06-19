Liverpool are giving serious consideration to testing Newcastle’s resolve to keep Alexander Isak this summer, with a fifth journalist now corroborating their plans to make an offer – but the Magpies will not make it easy and an eye-watering new price tag on the Swede could set a new world record.

The Reds have burst out the transfer blocks this summer to strengthen their Premier League title-winning squad. Jeremie Frimpong has already agreed to sign as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and there is real excitement at Anfield over their next planned addition – with Germany superstar Florian Wirtz set to move to Liverpool on Friday in a new British record deal.

That deal – worth an estimated £116m to £119.2m (up to €140m or $160m) depending on which source you believe – will not mark the end of Liverpool’s spending.

To that end, Milos Kerkez is also expected to wrap up his switch to Merseyside from Bournemouth next week in a move set to set Arne Slot’s side back another £40m to £45m.

Furthermore, four journalists have this week suggested the Reds are also giving serious consideration towards a raid on Newcastle for Isak.

The talismanic Swede has scored an impressive 62 goals and added 11 more assists in his 109 appearances for the Magpies and is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football.

And after journalists Fabrizio Romano, Lewis Steele, Ian Doyle and Arthur Ferridge all revealed Liverpool were strongly considering a move, a new update from Ben Jacobs has taken that possibility one step further, though he admits any deal will not be easy.

“I understand that Liverpool are yet to give up on Alexander Isak even though it’s going to be a really difficult deal to pull off. If they are to succeed, the likelihood is that Liverpool would have to smash the money record that they’ve just put down for Florian Wirtz, the £100m plus £16m in add-ons,” Jacobs said on the Market Madness podcast.

“Isak remains – like with Arsenal – the ‘dream target’, but Liverpool feel like there could be a window of opportunity in the coming weeks, even though we have to respect Newcastle and their position is still ‘not for sale’.”

Alexander Isak: Newcastle could demand new world record

As our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported months ago, Isak has always been the dream striker target for Slot this summer, despite the acceptance that a deal would be far from easy.

And while Newcastle remain in a strong position – the striker still has three years remaining on his deal at St James’ Park and the Magpies can fulfil his wish to play Champions League football next season – we’ve been told it would take an outrageous offer – in the region of £150m (€175.5m, $201m) to convince them to sell.

However, Jacobs now suggests any deal could actually set a new world record mark – topping the €222m (£198m, $266m) PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

“Liverpool’s perspective is it might be worth trying nonetheless, and what I’m told they are prepared to do – as they did with Wirtz – is offer Newcastle United a guaranteed £100m and then a package overall that may even surpass the £116m that Liverpool have agreed with Leverkusen for Wirtz.

“Naturally, Liverpool know that this is a difficult deal to pull off. Newcastle insiders insist that with UCL football, they hold all the cards. Isak is well paid and contracted, and maybe even an offer only of over £150m, even closer to £200m, might change Newcastle’s mind. Liverpool may still try for Alexander Isak before moving onto another target,” Jacobs explained.

So, how would Liverpool fund such a move….?

The club do have cash in the bank after taking a very restrained approach to the last three transfer windows, prior to this summer.

And with Champions League and Premier League prize money added to their new commercial deals, including the Adidas kit partnership, among others, Fletcher revealed back in February to expect a ‘historic summer transfer window’ at Anfield.

However, such a move for Isak could not come without departures coming first…

Liverpool ready to let quartet leave; surprise Curtis Jones exit claims

And with Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah all contenders to leave this summer, Jacobs insists the immediate focus at Anfield will be on player departures once the arrivals of Wirtz and Kerkez has been wrapped up.

Per Jacobs, Nunez is ‘expected to leave for £70m or more’, which in turn could help Liverpool to be ‘very aggressive in the market for a number 9’.

Confirming those plans, Steele added on X: “Big 48 hours for Liverpool as record signing Florian Wirtz is jetting to England (don’t get used to this weather, mate) to complete his signing today/tomorrow, then Milos Kerkez should get done in the next week.

“Next up: balance the books with sales and go for a No 9/CB.”

With Kerkez poised to come in and freshen up the left-back spot, that could prove the catalyst for Andy Robertson to leave, with Steele noting: “The big conundrum that should be solved over the coming week is Andy Robertson.

“Noises from Madrid yesterday was that Atletico were confident he would sign for them but told nothing done, he’s still making his mind up, definitely no club-to-club agreement.”

To that end, the 31-year-old Scot – once described as a ‘freak of nature’ – is reported to have told his agent he wants to leave Anfield this summer and having chosen his next destination.

Elsewhere, a BBC journalist has named Curtis Jones as the surprise star Slot could be forced to cash in on this summer in the wake of Wirtz’s record arrival.

On the subject of Wirtz, his imminent arrival on Merseyside has prompted a double update from Romano, with the reporter confirming his wages at Anfield.

