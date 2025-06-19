Florian Wirtz’s status as Liverpool’s record signing could prove short-lived with FOUR sources all suggesting that Arne Slot plans to go all out for Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak next, with a pundit explaining how the “wow” transfer could impact the Premier League title race.

The Reds have acted quickly and decisively this summer to strengthen Arne Slot’s champions as they look to not only retain their crown next season but also create a long-lasting dynasty at Anfield. Having spent only relatively small sums last summer, Slot and Liverpool appear in a hurry to correct that now with a number of blockbuster deals.

The Reds have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and he will soon be joined at Anfield by his teammate Wirtz in a new British record deal. Priced at between £116m and £119.2m (up to €140m or $160m), the deal for the German superstar will set a new all-time high in the English game.

Milos Kerkez is also understood to be days away from finalising his move.

However, Wirtz’s status as the most costly footballer in UK history may only be brief, with four journalists all suggesting a move for Newcastle talisman Isak could be next on the agenda at Anfield.

Described as a “dream target” by Fabrizio Romano on Threads this week, claimed a move was “complicated, but not impossible”.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele then followed by suggesting a move was not out the question.

The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle, who claims there is no resignation from Merseyside that a transfer cannot be engineered.

And the Standard’s Arthur Ferridge has gone one step further by claiming Liverpool are ready to make their move despite being quoted an eye-watering £150m.

READ MORE ⭐ Liverpool hopes of British record Isak deal GROW as Newcastle chief offers no guarantees

Alexander Isak to Liverpool? What is being said….

Discussing Liverpool’s chances of raiding Newcastle for Isak, Steele has arguably been the most vocal.

“The noise that I’ve got is that they are not done and they will go for a No. 9,” Steele said on his YouTube channel.

“As far as we’re aware, his [Isak’s] agents, his people, have probably already spoken to Liverpool a number of times, as well as a couple of other clubs as well.

“It seems very tricky, and I’m not going to say I’ve got a sneaky feeling on it like I did with Florian Wirtz, but the noise is always there.

“It’s not going away, but there’s nothing to suggest Liverpool are ready to step up their pursuit of him just yet – or at any point this summer – but it’s one to maybe pencil in for a later date.”

Noises around a Liverpool approach to St James’ Park have also reached former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy.

And while Murphy already thought Slot’s side, as defending champions, would start the season as favourites, he believes the ‘wow signing’ of the 139-goal Swede will be a game-changer.

Asked on talkSPORT if they can become back-to-back champions, Murphy said: “I think so. I think you become favourites once you’ve won it. Then you make additions and they have, or are doing – I know some of them aren’t over the line yet.

“The big thing is who comes in and who goes out. I’m hypothesising here and it probably won’t happen, but there’s been some news about Isak possibly going to Liverpool as well. I know that sounds a bit ‘wow’, but can you imagine?

“All of a sudden, there’s not a conversation; of course Liverpool are favourites then.”

Liverpool transfer latest: ‘Freak of nature’ agrees move; Wirtz move criticised

As an alternative to Isak, the Reds are being urged to push through the signing of a world-class striker billed as “absolutely perfect” for Slot’s side, and with talks already having taken place over a swap deal involving two stars.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is reported to have decided he wants to leave Anfield this summer after choosing his next destination, with talks now likely to heat up over his Liverpool departure and with the Reds’ likely asking price emerging.

And finally, Wirtz’s decision to perform a U-turn on an apparent agreement to join Bayern Munich in favour of Liverpool has drawn some surprise criticism from elsewhere in Germany – while more details have emerged on when supporters can expect an official announcement from the Premier League champions.

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?