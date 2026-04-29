Discussions between Alexis Mac Allister and Liverpool over a new deal are not progressing, a trusted source has confirmed, with Real Madrid and potentially even Jurgen Klopp monitoring developments.

Mac Allister was Liverpool’s maestro in midfield last season, making 49 appearances across all competitions as they won the Premier League title during Arne Slot’s first year in charge. However, the Argentine has not been able to continue that fine form this campaign.

Mac Allister’s influence on Liverpool attacks has dipped, while he is also partly at fault for the midfield being way too open at times.

There is debate among Liverpool fans over whether Mac Allister is declining or if Slot’s system is failing him.

Despite it being a disappointing season for Mac Allister, he remains highly rated by Liverpool and elite clubs across Europe.

The Daily Mail’s Anfield reporter, Lewis Steele, revealed in December that Liverpool had begun initial talks with Mac Allister over fresh terms.

But The Times’ Paul Joyce – one of the best sources for Liverpool transfer news – has confirmed that Mac Allister’s future on Merseyside is in ‘doubt’.

Joyce wrote in his latest update: ‘[Ryan] Gravenberch has signed a new deal, and talks with [Dominik] Szoboszlai continue but, last week, Mac Allister’s camp said no negotiations were presently taking place regarding the extension of a player who, like many, has not found the rhythm of last term.’

Joyce’s report mainly focused on fellow midfielder Curtis Jones, who is considering leaving his boyhood club this summer to earn more regular starts elsewhere.

Joyce added: ‘The situations of both players [Mac Allister and Jones] are linked to some extent given their positions, although Jones could be forgiven for thinking the time has come to do what is best for him rather than wait to see what happens with someone else.’

We confirmed on April 17 that Mac Allister and Jones both leaving Liverpool this summer is a possibility.

We understand Liverpool will target Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton to revamp their midfield options. Wharton is rated at £70m, which would be a record sale for Palace.

It emerged on Friday that Liverpool are ‘tempted’ by the opportunity to ‘cash in’ on Mac Allister this summer.

They see him as a ‘saleable asset’ amid interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Previous reports have indicated Liverpool would consider bids worth around £80million for Mac Allister.

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Mac Allister a target for Real Madrid – and Klopp?!

The 27-year-old could complete a stunning reunion with former Liverpool boss Klopp, too. The Spanish media have claimed Mac Allister is among five players Klopp would want to sign if he gets the Madrid job ahead of Jose Mourinho.

Madrid would love to prise Szoboszlai out of Anfield, as the Hungary captain has been Liverpool’s best player during an underwhelming campaign.

But Liverpool are working hard to tie Szoboszlai down to a new contract and keep Madrid at bay. They might compromise by agreeing to sell Mac Allister instead.

We revealed on April 8 that fans should not rule out the prospect of Mac Allister and Eduardo Camavinga swapping clubs in a remarkable deal.

Liverpool have also expressed interest in a £52m-rated ‘jewel’ wanted by Manchester United.