Liverpool wowed by £60m World Cup sensation as Iraola eyes LaLiga star

Liverpool are showing interest in Morocco’s outstanding midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, a journalist has confirmed, while new head coach Andoni Iraola reportedly wants to sign a LaLiga right-back.

Liverpool sacked Arne Slot on May 30, replacing him with Iraola after the Basque tactician opted to leave Bournemouth. Iraola will take charge of a new-look squad next season, as Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have all departed Anfield, while Spanish winger Victor Munoz has joined from Osasuna for €40million (£34.5m).

Liverpool have also expressed a desire to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande for €100m (£87m), and Lille’s Bouaddi is another potential target…

Bouaddi a new option for Liverpool

£60m-rated Bouaddi is only 18 years old but has already proved himself to be one of Ligue 1’s most talented midfielders.

The teenager is currently enhancing his reputation with Morocco at the World Cup, and the Daily Mail’s Liverpool correspondent, Lewis Steele, has stated that the Reds ‘definitely like him’.

However, Bouaddi is more likely to join Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid as things stand.

“I think it’s clear that they like him, but it’s also clear that there’s a lot of competition for his signature,” Steele told Anfield Index when asked about Bouaddi and Liverpool.

“Liverpool are unsure whether he would be a priority in a summer where they’ve got to do so much else.

“So, at the moment it seems to be that Liverpool are not at the top of the list for him.

“We said they’re in the driving seat for Diomande, but they’re more sort of lurking in the back of the car for Bouaddi.

“It’s definitely true to say that they like him, so let’s see if they step it up or whether they get beaten to that one.”

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Iraola target revealed

Anfield Index claim Iraola wants to bring in Andrei Ratiu from his former club Rayo Vallecano.

Liverpool are supposedly ready to act on Iraola’s demands by initiating a move for Ratiu. They could either activate his €25m (£22m) exit clause or offer a lower sum of €20m (£17m).

Iraola views the Romanian right-back as a ‘perfect fit’ for his system, though Barcelona are also involved in the transfer chase.

Capturing Ratiu would help to end Liverpool’s issues at right-back. Both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley had injury-hit campaigns in 2025-26, forcing midfielders such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones to be used there.

Liverpool previously expressed interest in Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries, only to see him join Madrid instead.

Barcola setback

We revealed on Thursday that PSG ace Bradley Barcola and Diomande are both under consideration at Anfield, even after the arrival of Munoz.

However, CaughtOffside claim Arsenal are looking to get the jump on Liverpool by submitting an opening offer for Barcola.

Arsenal are ‘preparing an ambitious €80m (£69m) bid’ for the Frenchman, who scored in France’s 3-1 World Cup win over Senegal.

Arsenal hold ‘strong interest’ in Barcola, whereas Liverpool are simply ‘monitoring his situation’.

The Gunners’ offer looks set to be knocked back, as PSG hope to sell Barcola for €100m.