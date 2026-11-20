Jamie Carragher has told Andoni Iraola to bring forward the signings of a new left-back and central midfielder to January to help Liverpool compete for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool have won 10 of their 16 games under Iraola so far this term, putting them fourth in the Premier League and eighth out of 36 sides in the Champions League standings. The Reds have a huge match coming up this weekend as they host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of the visitors for the first time.

United have been in dire form this campaign, and Iraola will be aiming for a statement win over Liverpool’s rivals, particularly as Pochettino has had such little time to work on their failings.

Liverpool are nine points behind leaders Arsenal heading into this weekend’s games but will be hopeful they can get involved in the title picture as the season goes on.

In his latest appearance on The Overlap Fan Debate, ex-Liverpool defender Carragher backed his former club to make a proper title challenge next season, but only if they get their transfers right in the upcoming window.

“I look at this January window for Andoni Iraola and think he needs to go and get the player he wants for a certain position rather than waiting for the summer,” the pundit said.

“He’s only signed a two-year contract, and that was of his own accord which is fine, but that means every transfer window is very important.

“For me, this season for Iraola is about making sure Liverpool are in a position for next season to really challenge for the title.

“The areas on the pitch for Liverpool that still stand out are the full-back areas.

“If there’s a left-back, they’ve got to go and do it in January. Or a midfield player, a certain type of midfield player.”

At left-back, Liverpool have identified Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde as a potential replacement for Kostas Tsimikas.

Alejandro Balde, Lamine Camara on Liverpool wish list

We revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool are in discussions with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and have been told Barca want €40m/£33.5m for the player.

However, they will face competition from Man Utd for Balde, as Pochettino’s side have also opened dialogue with Mendes.

In midfield, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is Iraola’s dream addition as the pair worked together at the Vitality Stadium.

But Chelsea are understood to be leading the charge for Scott, while Arsenal are also in the frame. As such, Liverpool are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, with Athletic Club’s Mikel Jauregizar another target.

Recent reports have claimed Liverpool are ‘close’ to reaching an agreement over personal terms with Camara, who will cost €70m/£59m.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has put a Liverpool winger target in the same elite category as Michael Olise.