€50m winger rejects rival contract to join Liverpool as Brazil midfielder approached

A Liverpool winger target has snubbed a contract offer to aid a transfer to the Premier League, as per a report, while Andoni Iraola’s side have also contacted a Brazilian midfielder.

Liverpool have signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna after hijacking Newcastle United’s move for him, as well as announcing Jeremy Jacquet’s arrival, having agreed a deal for the French centre-back in January. Liverpool are expected to be active in the transfer market after the World Cup, as they need to sign another winger, plus a central midfielder and right-back.

The Reds tried to make Yan Diomande their successor for Mohamed Salah, only for the Ivorian to prioritise talks with Paris Saint-Germain instead. Andreas Schjelderup has emerged as an alternative target, though…

Liverpool keen on World Cup goalscorer

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are all interested in Norway World Cup star Schjelderup, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness).

Schjelderup’s cross-turned-shot stunned England in their quarter-final clash on Saturday, though Norway were ultimately beaten due to Jude Bellingham’s brilliance.

Benfica wanted €40m (£34m) for Schjelderup before the World Cup, but they have now bumped up his price tag to €50m (£43m) after his impressive displays at the tournament.

Benfica tried to tie the 22-year-old down to a new three-year contract earlier this summer. However, he rejected the proposal in order to secure a move to a top Premier League club.

It emerged on June 26 that Schjelderup is a new wide man Liverpool are considering after admitting defeat in their chase for Diomande. But there will likely be better-suited wingers out there for Liverpool, as Schjelderup likes to play off the left – the same as Munoz and Cody Gakpo.

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Contact made

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in making contact for Wolves star Joao Gomes, report Brazilian outlet Globo.

The Brazil international had been due to join Atletico Madrid for €45m (£38m) this summer, only for the deal to collapse. Atleti became frustrated in talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, after they missed out on another of his clients, Bernardo Silva.

That has given Liverpool and United another opportunity to move for Gomes, who is set to leave Wolves as he does not want to drop down to the Championship.

Roma’s Manu Kone is another midfielder Liverpool and United could battle for.

Mac Allister discusses potential signing

We revealed on July 6 that Liverpool have made contact for Mexico sensation Gilberto Mora, who is also being tracked by Arsenal, Madrid and Barcelona.

When asked about a possible €40m/£34m deal for the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister replied: “Honestly, I didn’t see anything about it.

“When these things happen, you’re always careful what you say, out of respect for the player and the club he belongs to.

“But if he’s being linked with Liverpool, he’ll surely be a great player, and there’s a reason they’re mentioning him.”